Good morning everyone.

Does anyone know how to make the park lights stay on, for a 2018 ZE1 Jap import Leaf?

I've searched google and read the (USA) owners manual but no joy.

Problem is that as soon as I lock the car, the park lights shut off. They work fine right up until locking the car (also headlights shut off if turned on - but that makes sense). Seems like Leaf park lights are for decoration not parking?

I know on some cars (BMW?) you have to also select the indicator wand left or right, but this doesn't help on the leaf.

(Land Transport Act requires park/head lights be on when parked in certain situations, so it seems my Leaf may not be legal).

(I would have posted this in the Nissan Leaf thread but it is locked).