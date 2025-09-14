Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Willie123

#322705 14-Sep-2025 14:16
I have a problem trying to resolve my driveway access with the council and am interested to see if anyone can offer some advice.

 

When the council re-formed the road outside my suburban house they screwed up the camber, and now anything other than a high clearance 4WD bottoms out and can’t get in or out without getting damaged. It’s been 15 months since I first submitted my complaint and they’ve just reconfigured the footpath this week but it hasn’t changed anything. The problem is the road, with the outside metre angling down to the gutter at about 10 degrees. The recommended road design says camber should be 3 degrees. 

 

I’m getting old and need to move to somewhere more manageable but this unresolved problem has been stopping me doing that. No one wants to buy a house with a garage they can’t access. 

mdooher
  #3414864 14-Sep-2025 14:41
The standards for the crossing will be in the district plan. It will say something like

 

“Vehicle access shall be designed to minimise longitudinal gradients; and the maximum
change in gradient without transition for all vehicular access shall be no greater than 1 in 8 for summit grade changes or 1 in 6.7 for sag grade changes.”

 

Further, AS/NZS 2890 Section 2.6.2 requires that gradient changes across a footpath and within the property shall be designed and checked with appendix  C to ensure vehicles will not scrape their undersides when negotiating them. Appendix C1 provides a Ground clearance template vehicle “ B85” for domestic driveways.

 

You could measure the cross section of the crossing and show that the the B85 will scape its underside... although it seems fairly obvious in your case

 

Send a letter saying it does not meet the current or previous district plan, is not to standard, is not fit for purpose, and damages vehicles.

 

They will probably come out and say they have measured it and it is to standard... Call them out and ask for the drawing they did to check the gradients. 




eracode
  #3414867 14-Sep-2025 14:51
If direct approaches to the Council don’t you anywhere reasonably quickly and easily from here, you could get your lawyer to send them a letter demanding proper action.




SomeoneSomewhere
  #3414868 14-Sep-2025 14:54
Calling/emailing a councillor can sometimes have similar effect.




mdooher
  #3414869 14-Sep-2025 14:57
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Calling/emailing a councillor can sometimes have similar effect.

 

 

It is election time after all




tweake
  #3414871 14-Sep-2025 15:04
keep track of all actions. not uncommon for councils to pull the old "we have no record of any complaints".

 

the all of the above fails, talk to the media. make a story about it and if you can include who did the work. often they will flick the problem off to the contractor to fix and they will drag their heals until you give up.

mattwnz
  #3414919 14-Sep-2025 15:23
Email the CEO and mayor about it. If it was fine before the work then it is something they co should be able to fix and within a reasonable period of time. 

