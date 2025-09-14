I have a problem trying to resolve my driveway access with the council and am interested to see if anyone can offer some advice.

When the council re-formed the road outside my suburban house they screwed up the camber, and now anything other than a high clearance 4WD bottoms out and can’t get in or out without getting damaged. It’s been 15 months since I first submitted my complaint and they’ve just reconfigured the footpath this week but it hasn’t changed anything. The problem is the road, with the outside metre angling down to the gutter at about 10 degrees. The recommended road design says camber should be 3 degrees.

I’m getting old and need to move to somewhere more manageable but this unresolved problem has been stopping me doing that. No one wants to buy a house with a garage they can’t access.