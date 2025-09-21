I have 2 channel dashcams in both my cars - both are Blackvue (DR750S-2CH LTE and DR750X-LTE Plus) and both have died. One appears to turn on but it's actually only the GPS LED coming on. Turns out I've been driving round for almost a month with nothing being recorded. The other one (which I've swapped to my main vehicle) shows nothing on the front camera other than hundreds of fine vertical lines of various colours. The rear camera works perfectly.

So, it's time for at least one new camera, the secondary car might not get one. What recommendations do you have for reliable (obviously not Blackvue) dashcams with cloud storage*, live view etc. that won't break the bank?

* Lack of this is not a deal breaker