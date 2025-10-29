NZTA is looking for feedback to suggested changes to WOF.
They write on their Facebook page:
We want your feedback on changes we’re proposing to the current WoF system. Here are the changes:
We’re proposing changing the system so that:
• warrants of fitness will be issued for 4 years for new vehicles
• vehicles between 4–10 years old will need a WoF only every two years (it’s currently yearly)
• vehicles older than 10 years will need a WoF yearly.
These changes would apply to private light vehicles (cars, motorcycles, mopeds, vans, people-movers, and trailers).
Here is the link to their page about it, including links to give feedback: Considering changes to light vehicle inspections