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ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)NZTA are looking at changes to WOF - wanting our feedback
jarledb

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#323129 29-Oct-2025 16:24
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NZTA is looking for feedback to suggested changes to WOF.

 

They write on their Facebook page:

 

We want your feedback on changes we’re proposing to the current WoF system. Here are the changes:

We’re proposing changing the system so that:
• warrants of fitness will be issued for 4 years for new vehicles
• vehicles between 4–10 years old will need a WoF only every two years (it’s currently yearly)
• vehicles older than 10 years will need a WoF yearly.

These changes would apply to private light vehicles (cars, motorcycles, mopeds, vans, people-movers, and trailers).

 

Here is the link to their page about it, including links to give feedback: Considering changes to light vehicle inspections

 

 




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Jase2985
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  #3428980 29-Oct-2025 18:31
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i think my issue is, many people rely on WOF's to tell them when to do basic maintenance like replace lamps, brake pads, tyres etc.



MaxineN
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  #3428991 29-Oct-2025 19:21
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Jase2985:

 

i think my issue is, many people rely on WOF's to tell them when to do basic maintenance like replace lamps, brake pads, tyres etc.

 

 

Bigger problem.

 

Say your new vehicle as a defect but it's on the undercarriage... it's not gonna get found until 4 years later or something bad happens or you're regularly lifting the car to inspect (maybe you paid for that awesome service package for the first 3 years).

 

 

 

Yeah nah ay...




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  #3429002 29-Oct-2025 19:38
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The issue I have is that 4 years is far too long, it probably would be onto its second set of tyres by that point unless it was barely driven like my cars, and if noone is looking at them, could be bald as anything and everyone acts like its fine till its not.

 

My biggest issue with getting a wof is the wasted time getting it done. It can be hours of waiting at a testing station, or taking time off work to take a car into a place that is only open working hours. They should to more to open up the availability of inspections, like require places that issue them to have better hours and weekend trading.




Richard rich.ms



eracode
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  #3429004 29-Oct-2025 19:39
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MaxineN:

 

Jase2985:

 

i think my issue is, many people rely on WOF's to tell them when to do basic maintenance like replace lamps, brake pads, tyres etc.

 

 

Bigger problem.

 

Say your new vehicle as a defect but it's on the undercarriage... it's not gonna get found until 4 years later or something bad happens or you're regularly lifting the car to inspect (maybe you paid for that awesome service package for the first 3 years).

 

 

 

Yeah nah ay...

 

 

It’s currently three years on new cars anyway so I can’t see that it makes much difference.




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tweake
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  #3429005 29-Oct-2025 19:39
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MaxineN:

 

Jase2985:

 

i think my issue is, many people rely on WOF's to tell them when to do basic maintenance like replace lamps, brake pads, tyres etc.

 

 

Bigger problem.

 

Say your new vehicle as a defect but it's on the undercarriage... it's not gonna get found until 4 years later or something bad happens or you're regularly lifting the car to inspect (maybe you paid for that awesome service package for the first 3 years).

 

 

 

Yeah nah ay...

 

 

i just did my feedback and included a bit that touched on that. most makes have a 1000km inspection anyway. however most people skip it.

 

i think the first inspection should be 6 months (and then 4 years) because of the illegally modified vehicles that dealers sold and they where not found until the 3 year mark.

gzt

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  #3429007 29-Oct-2025 19:44
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Jase2985: i think my issue is, many people rely on WOF's to tell them when to do basic maintenance like replace lamps, brake pads, tyres etc.

Likewise. I'm inclined to go with a reduced inspection like tyres, lights, brakes, wipers, recall status. No underbody inspection needed.

 
 
 
 

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MaxineN
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  #3429009 29-Oct-2025 19:49
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eracode:

 

MaxineN:

 

Jase2985:

 

i think my issue is, many people rely on WOF's to tell them when to do basic maintenance like replace lamps, brake pads, tyres etc.

 

 

Bigger problem.

 

Say your new vehicle as a defect but it's on the undercarriage... it's not gonna get found until 4 years later or something bad happens or you're regularly lifting the car to inspect (maybe you paid for that awesome service package for the first 3 years).

 

 

 

Yeah nah ay...

 

 

It’s currently three years on new cars anyway so I can’t see that it makes much difference.

 

 

Just another year to add on I suppose... I don't look for new cars so that's news to me 🙂




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

gzt

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  #3429010 29-Oct-2025 19:50
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I'd guess NZTA can probably access statistical data for failures on vehicles 1-4 years. The one thing that causes me some doubt is the number of new relatively unknown brands arriving in the country lately. The nice thing about being at the end of the world is everyone else tries it long before we get it. I suspect that gap is closing these days.

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  #3429017 29-Oct-2025 20:17
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The UK is 3 Years for new vehicles then annually irrespective . But then they have 42 million cars on the road and emmission testing is mandatory.

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  #3429028 29-Oct-2025 20:57
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Aren’t typical new car warranties voided if not serviced annually? I would expect this to spot most defects including tyres and brakes. 

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  #3429050 29-Oct-2025 21:36
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gokiwi64:

 

The UK is 3 Years for new vehicles then annually irrespective . But then they have 42 million cars on the road and emmission testing is mandatory.

 

 

They also use salt on their roads in winter so rust could be a thing there 




Regards,

Old3eyes

 
 
 
 

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eracode
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  #3429076 30-Oct-2025 00:36
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johno1234:

 

Aren’t typical new car warranties voided if not serviced annually? I would expect this to spot most defects including tyres and brakes. 

 

 

New cars are not necessarily serviced annually - and even then the service doesn’t necessarily include an inspection that will detect defects. It’s more a simple replacement of consumables.




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mattwnz
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  #3429078 30-Oct-2025 00:54
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I would have thought distance would make a big difference. Some new cars travel vast distances. Then not all car brands are as reliable and as well built as others. I often see newish cars with one light not working, or a tail light out. Some of these aren't easy to replace / repair either as they are LED modules. It seems they go from one extreme to another in terms of compliance and testing etc. It is how we ended up with the leaky building crisis when it came to building regulations. 

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  #3429079 30-Oct-2025 00:54
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Jase2985:

 

i think my issue is, many people rely on WOF's to tell them when to do basic maintenance like replace lamps, brake pads, tyres etc.

 

 

So many people seem to think a current or (failed but within the retest period) WOF is an excuse to drive around in a car that isn't legal to be on the road. It does my head in.

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  #3429095 30-Oct-2025 08:24
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eracode:

 

johno1234:

 

Aren’t typical new car warranties voided if not serviced annually? I would expect this to spot most defects including tyres and brakes. 

 

 

New cars are not necessarily serviced annually - and even then the service doesn’t necessarily include an inspection that will detect defects. It’s more a simple replacement of consumables.

 

 

 

 

I'd have thought it was annually at the longest. The last two new cars I've had (for work) were serviced three times per year (because of the kms I was doing). My personal vehicle is annually. 

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