NZTA is looking for feedback to suggested changes to WOF.

They write on their Facebook page:

We want your feedback on changes we’re proposing to the current WoF system. Here are the changes:



We’re proposing changing the system so that:

• warrants of fitness will be issued for 4 years for new vehicles

• vehicles between 4–10 years old will need a WoF only every two years (it’s currently yearly)

• vehicles older than 10 years will need a WoF yearly.



These changes would apply to private light vehicles (cars, motorcycles, mopeds, vans, people-movers, and trailers).

Here is the link to their page about it, including links to give feedback: Considering changes to light vehicle inspections