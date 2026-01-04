Just picked up a '05 Toyota Vitz to run around in and for the kids to learn with, and it has a Jap radio in it - I've worked out mostly how it works but the HDD in it is full of Japanese music which I'd rather remove.... could go through manually but not with over 300 tracks, no thanks :D And it has no BT or Carplay etc...

So looking to replace it with a budget unit, preferably with CarPlay/AndroidAuto (Why do siblings have to have different phones damn it).

Are these budget Chinese (?) ones all over TM and AliEx any good ? As in they do as they say ?

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/car-stereos/dvd-video/listing/5708412274

Not after anything flash, its just so the kids dont get distracted by their phones if someone calls, and having GPS on screen will be handy as they drive around more...