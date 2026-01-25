tonygeekzone:

I was thinking that it would be, the police only look at it from their own assessment, however I dispute that I failed to give way, as I had already merged in the lane for 2 or 3 seconds before he took the opportunity to try and overtake on the inside lane, so I was sideswiped on my left side(from rear bumper to front) he's clearly decided to do this instead of slowing down and staying behind me as I heard the engine being gunned before impact, this was a 4X4 ute with like 32" wheels, I'm only a small vehicle so his tyres did all the damages, but I'm now wondering what the insurance company is going to think, at no time did the police take a statement from me as to what happened, they have gone on what the other driver has basically said, even tho he's in breach and obviously hasn't the experience to have overtaken on the inside, it wasn't his vehicle as well (father's company vehicle)