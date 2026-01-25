tonygeekzone:

I was involved in a accident with a learner licence holder, I was merging from the flush median, after merging into the lane I was sideswiped by the driver trying to overtake me on the inside of the lane, this driver was on a learner licence in breach with no supervisor or L plates being displayed, however the police have sent me an infringement notice for "failed to give way" I'm insured but I have to pay my excess, so is it possible for me to still be charged when the other driver is illegally driving on the road? Cheers