I have bought a new car and want to get a towbar fitted.

How are the electrical connections handled ? My last ancient car just had wires spliced into the loom where the bulbs for taillights and indicators were located. This car had old school bulb lamps - new car has LEDs and it is all controlled via a CAN bus.

So assuming something a bit smarter is involved. I've sent inquiries to two local places and not had a satisfactory reply.

I saw a UK made youtube video where a smart relay was used - with 7 signal wires spliced into the loom and a separate fused 12v wire running from the car battery. Is this what will be fitted here ?