Hey everyone,

So I am moving back to NZ this year and bringing with me 2 of my favorite classic cars. Cars are all well over 20 years old, no rust, accidents or such.

They are for private use, have sentimental value to me, and I can't find them with same options (notably 5 or 6 speed manuals) and all the bells and whistles in the local or Australian market. So bringing them in is what I want really.

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/vehicles/importing-a-vehicle/2-complying-with-vehicle-standards-and-providing-evidence/importing-a-left-hand-drive-vehicle

The cars should fall under Category B: Light vehicles that are 20 years old or more and it seems an RHD conversion is not an absolute requirement either but the details surrounding the requirements are a bit misty. I asked the importer that is going to bring my household belongings into NZ. They said they can import the cars into NZ and do the customs clearance and drop it off at Fast Track NZ. I dont think they will have any trouble to pass these.

Long story short, the registration process of a LHD car is not well understood by me. 🤪

Does anybody here understand how that works or have any experience or know someone / expert / agent who does in matters of importing and registering such that I could discuss/hire?