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ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Importing & registering classics from Europe (LHD)
PetAT

254 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 9


#324485 15-Apr-2026 23:21
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Hey everyone, 

 

So I am moving back to NZ this year and bringing with me 2 of my favorite classic cars. Cars are all well over 20 years old, no rust, accidents or such. 
They are for private use, have sentimental value to me, and I can't find them with same options (notably 5 or 6 speed manuals) and all the bells and whistles in the local or Australian market. So bringing them in is what I want really.

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/vehicles/importing-a-vehicle/2-complying-with-vehicle-standards-and-providing-evidence/importing-a-left-hand-drive-vehicle

 

The cars should fall under Category B: Light vehicles that are 20 years old or more and it seems an RHD conversion is not an absolute requirement either but the details surrounding the requirements are a bit misty.  I asked the importer that is going to bring my household belongings into NZ. They said they can import the cars into NZ and do the customs clearance and drop it off at Fast Track NZ. I dont think they will have any trouble to pass these.

 

Long story short, the registration process of a LHD car is not well understood by me. 🤪

 

Does anybody here understand how that works or have any experience or know someone / expert / agent who does in matters of importing and registering such that I could discuss/hire? 

 

 

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pdh

pdh
445 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 290


  #3481211 16-Apr-2026 04:49
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Well, there are lots of old US cars at the various classic car shows.
None appear to have been converted to RHD.

 

I imagine there are some Porsche / Ferrari classics from Europe - but I guess the $$ threshold is lower for US iron.

 

I know of a Chev that was purchased & imported about 6 months ago - but I don't know the kiwi owner.
I only know the Canadian guy who stored it for the vendor - for a few months before it left.
My Canadian friend remarked on it - as he's aware I live in NZ - and asked if I could find out if the car made it in one piece.

 

Most of the US cars I see here are in the 40-60 years old zone - but I don't know if that's regulation or easier DIY.

 

You could reach out to some of the commercial outfits I get googling :
     'usa classic cars site:.nz' 

 

Or try someone at https://www.americanclassiccarclub.org.nz

 

Someone will have practical tips about steam-cleaning, insurance, headlight lens, turn signals, etc.

 

 

 

 

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