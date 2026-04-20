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ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Nissan Leaf MK2 door filled with water

gzt

gzt

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#324516 20-Apr-2026 13:37
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I washed my car yesterday with a low pressure hose. All door windows had a similar wash and rinse. Today opening the door I heard a sloshing sound. The door is very obviously filled with water. It is very slowly draining one drip at a time.

I looked for a rubber plug to remove. I see nothing obvious.

Anyway, it looks like a seal failure. None of the other doors are affected. The outer seals for all four door windows look to be in similar condition. For that reason I'm guessing there is some inner seal only failed for the problem door. Anyone else been through the fix process for this?

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johno1234
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  #3482522 20-Apr-2026 13:44
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Look for a drain hole at the bottom of the door that has become blocked.



DaMuzzMan67
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  #3482524 20-Apr-2026 13:46
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Snap - same thing happened to my leaf this week as well! Sounded like there was a water bottle sloshing about in the back.

 

 

 

It is an easy fix and do this on all 4 doors - Open the door, lay on the ground and look up from the bottom. There is a rubber seal at the very bottom of the door. Move this to one side with your finger and feel about and you will find 2 x small discharge holes on each door (about 1/3 and 2/3 along). The back door holes seem to be smaller than the front doors (they were the ones blocked for me). Use a small stick / pen and then a cotton bud to clear out the holes, and the water will discharge by itself.

 

 

 

(edit - fixed grammar)

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