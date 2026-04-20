I washed my car yesterday with a low pressure hose. All door windows had a similar wash and rinse. Today opening the door I heard a sloshing sound. The door is very obviously filled with water. It is very slowly draining one drip at a time.



I looked for a rubber plug to remove. I see nothing obvious.



Anyway, it looks like a seal failure. None of the other doors are affected. The outer seals for all four door windows look to be in similar condition. For that reason I'm guessing there is some inner seal only failed for the problem door. Anyone else been through the fix process for this?