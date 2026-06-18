Hi everyone.

I wonder if I can ask for some help beta testing my app? I built it to send me reminders for my Tesla after I couldn't find a good smart solution already out there. Reminders include to plug in before my scheduled charge, when it's time for a 100% charge, and when mileage milestones are coming up (useful for RUC).

I'm hoping there will be a market for it down the line, but right now I'm just after some local (NZ) beta testers to help iron out the wrinkles and give it a test run. It's iPhone-only for now, but an Android version is planned, so if you're on Android, let me know if you're keen.

The whole idea is it only notifies you when it's genuinely needed (rather than a dumb alarm), is privacy-focused, and it never wakes the car or adds any phantom battery drain (relies on Tesla Fleet Telemetry).

If you're able to help me out that would be really appreciated! Happy to answer any questions and looking for feedback.

More details and download info: https://goevgo.app/betatesting/

Thanks!

Adrian

PS: I checked with Mauricio before posting. I'm a sole NZ developer and long-time (although not very engaged) Geekzone member.