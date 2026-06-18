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ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Beta testers wanted - Reminders app for Tesla owners
drain

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#324951 18-Jun-2026 14:06
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Hi everyone.

 

I wonder if I can ask for some help beta testing my app? I built it to send me reminders for my Tesla after I couldn't find a good smart solution already out there. Reminders include to plug in before my scheduled charge, when it's time for a 100% charge, and when mileage milestones are coming up (useful for RUC).

 

I'm hoping there will be a market for it down the line, but right now I'm just after some local (NZ) beta testers to help iron out the wrinkles and give it a test run. It's iPhone-only for now, but an Android version is planned, so if you're on Android, let me know if you're keen.

 

The whole idea is it only notifies you when it's genuinely needed (rather than a dumb alarm), is privacy-focused, and it never wakes the car or adds any phantom battery drain (relies on Tesla Fleet Telemetry).

 

If you're able to help me out that would be really appreciated! Happy to answer any questions and looking for feedback.

 

More details and download info: https://goevgo.app/betatesting/

 

Thanks!
  Adrian

 

PS: I checked with Mauricio before posting. I'm a sole NZ developer and long-time (although not very engaged) Geekzone member.

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robjg63
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  #3504089 18-Jun-2026 18:39
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I would only find that useful for the RUC reminders - Its a PITA that you have to keep an eye on your mileage (kilometreage?) with regard to RUC.

 

I am sure that is annoying for all RUC customers.

 

 

 

Charging is just like keeping an eye on the fuel gauge in an ICE car to me - so I dont find that an issue.

 

I have an LFP like most NZ China sourced Teslas - So not too much of an issue charging to 100% frequently.

 

I have a slow charger (3 pin plug) in the garage and just connect that overnight when I pull into the garage and notice it could do with a charge.

 

Maybe useful for people who use external fast chargers.

 

 

 

I see American forums constantly angsting on the 20-80% thing for non LFP batteries - your app probably has a market with them - they seem to have a high percentage of non LFP battery vehicles.

 

I have an android phone - so am not in your demographics (yet).

 

 

 

You could try dropping a post on https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/ to get some USA customer testing - I think you could do quite well on there.

 

 

 

Good luck.

 

 




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michaelmurfy
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  #3504091 18-Jun-2026 18:56
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For those running Tessie these features are already implemented there too. 

 

RUC reminders: just set a notification based on odometer.

 

Not plugged in reminders: under Charging notifications. You can also do rules based on location.

 

100% reminders: under automation you can set your charge level based on day. 

 

Tessie is super powerful and is developed by a single person who really cares. The odometer reminder was implemented based on an email I sent him. He also implemented a Teslamate to Tessie data importer in less than a week working with me to test imports. Seriously impressive. 

 

I know this doesn’t help your app directly, but just thought I’d mention there is already a pretty good option out there if you didn’t know about it.




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drain

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  #3504451 19-Jun-2026 13:03
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mileage or kilometreage or something else?

 

Indeed, a dilemma!  I still get the feeling that mileage is most widely used.  What do you all think?  How would you say that your car has high/low mileage/kilometreage?

 

 

I have an LFP like most NZ China sourced Teslas - So not too much of an issue charging to 100% frequently.

 

I have a slow charger (3 pin plug) in the garage and just connect that overnight when I pull into the garage and notice it could do with a charge.

 

 

LFPs still aren't bulletproof in that regard.  Quite a complicated topic that isn't easily summarised as a single line, which many like to offer or rely on.  The impact depends, among many things, on temperatures your battery is usually exposed to, how long it's held in a high (or low) state of charge, and how pedantic you are about battery longevity.  I tend to get far too pedantic about such things!

 

Me too. I had the new house prewired for a fast charger, initially putting in a 15A outlet and intending to upgrade later.  Turns out, a couple of years later, I haven't needed to.

 

The reminders actually came about because I got annoyed with myself for missing out on my 9pm to midnight free power!  I have a scheduled charge for that window and it's often plenty for our usage.

 

Yes, good point about the American batteries.  I'll look into that once I get some testing done locally first.

 

Good to know and your Android phone, thanks.



drain

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  #3504455 19-Jun-2026 13:10
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michaelmurfy:

 

For those running Tessie these features are already implemented there too. 

 

...

 

I know this doesn’t help your app directly, but just thought I’d mention there is already a pretty good option out there if you didn’t know about it.

 

 

Thanks for the heads up.  I was aware of Tessie, but to be fair hadn't looked at it in great depth.  I guess I felt it was more generalist and complicated than I needed.  I'm focusing on simple but smart reminders.

saf

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  #3504458 19-Jun-2026 13:11
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I did install and set this up to give it a try, mainly for the km monitoring to remind me to get RUCs.

 

But... Unfortunately I hit quite an issue where after setting up, my Phone Key would no longer work and I couldn't use the car (yet it still showed Phone Key was setup). Scanning the QR code in the car to setup Phone Key again landed me in the Go EV Go app, which of course wasn't helpful.

 

Had to unlink and remove the app, disconnect my Phone Key, re-setup my Phone Key, and only after then resetting the OS on the car did the Phone Key start functioning again.




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nutbugs
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  #3504461 19-Jun-2026 13:17
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Another Android user here - so no help to you yet.

 

Though I do echo the sentiment that I simply plug it in every time I get home and then turn on or off schedules to either charge on the cheap overnight rates or solar. 

 

It is a well ingrained habit after several years so I am not convinced charge reminders will add value for me personally. 

 

RUC reminders tied to actual KM's I can see as useful though :)

 
 
 
 

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drain

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  #3504666 19-Jun-2026 16:49
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saf:

 

Unfortunately I hit quite an issue where after setting up, my Phone Key would no longer work and I couldn't use the car (yet it still showed Phone Key was setup). Scanning the QR code in the car to setup Phone Key again landed me in the Go EV Go app, which of course wasn't helpful.

 

 

Thanks so much for giving it a go and reporting back to me!  I’m sorry you had a frustrating experience.  Would you be so kind as to clarify some things for me so I can track down what’s going on, because there’s a couple of things that confuse me.

 

The “virtual key” that the app needs to get telemetry data from your car is different to the phone key, so I’m confused as to why the two might interact.  I suspect the phone key thing might have been a separate issue that coincidentally happened at the same time.  I sometimes get my phone key dropping out and need to cycle bluetooth on my phone to get it to reconnect.

 

The other thing is, as far as I’m aware, QR codes are only used to set up temporary phone keys in cars that aren’t your own, like rental cars, and, also as far as I’m aware, QR codes to set up third party apps are only used from websites and alike, not in the car.  So I’m confused as to why you’re seeing one - I don’t suppose you got a photo of your screen showing it?

 

The way it’s supposed to work is you tap “Authorise Vehicle” in the GO EV GO app and it takes you straight to the official Tesla app to confirm the authorisation.  You shouldn’t need to be in the car or use the car’s screen at all, it all happens on your phone.

 

Would you be able to elaborate on the process you went through, how you got the QR code to show, and if you have any thoughts on how to make it clearer?  That would be much appreciated!  And, are you happy to share the model and year of car, and if the Tesla account on your app is a primary account?

 

Feel free to send me a private message if you prefer.  Thanks!

drain

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  #3507216 30-Jun-2026 10:50
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A quick update on the Phone Key issue @saf raised.  I've since had a chance to dig further and do some testing.

 

I've found several discussions on Phone Key and Bluetooth issues.  The causes of these have been tracked back to things like firmware, Tesla app updates, Bluetooth, even aftermarket tyre pressure sensor interference, but haven't yet found any tied to third-party apps or Virtual Keys.

 

Through my testing, I did find one point of potential confusion, and also an update on my earlier reply.  Previously I mentioned the vehicle authorisation is a purely in-app process and shouldn't need the car's screen.  That's true for an "Owner" Tesla account login, but I've since found that when a Tesla "Driver" account is used to authorise GO EV GO, the car itself shows a "Phone Key pairing request" on its screen and you have to tap a physical key card to confirm. The important thing is, that wording is actually misleading, because what's actually being paired is the app's Virtual Key, nothing to do with a Phone Key at all!  Unfortunately, this is outside my control (short of filing a bug report with Tesla).

 

Also, I can confirm that GO EV GO only requests read-only access to your vehicle’s data, so there's no way it can edit or delete phone keys, enable guest mode, or change anything else in the vehicle.

 

The QR code shown in the car is still the puzzling bit.  The only references I can find to in-car QR codes are for rentals or fleet guest mode linking back only to the Tesla app, or in car apps like Tidal, Spotify, and MyQ garage door.  I’m yet to find any hint of why and in-car code would back to GO EV GO.  @saf, if you can recall any further details or have any clues, that would be appreciated!

drain

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  #3509655 9-Jul-2026 12:21
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robjg63:

 

I see American forums constantly angsting on the 20-80% thing for non LFP batteries - your app probably has a market with them - they seem to have a high percentage of non LFP battery vehicles.

 

 

I made an interesting discovery while going for a test-drive, because we're thinking of upgrading.  For the new models in NZ and presumably Australia only the rear-wheel drive standard range have LFP batteries.  The long range, performance and YL are all NCM now.  Looks like LFP might become the minority in this part of the world too!

Mehrts
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  #3509905 9-Jul-2026 22:20
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drain: I made an interesting discovery while going for a test-drive, because we're thinking of upgrading.  For the new models in NZ and presumably Australia only the rear-wheel drive standard range have LFP batteries.  The long range, performance and YL are all NCM now.  Looks like LFP might become the minority in this part of the world too!

 

 

LFP batteries have always only been found in the Tesla standard range vehicles, with the exception of the very early standard range Model 3 which was NMC.

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