Altronics 10k 5mm Side Adjust Trimpot, $54.35 + $20 shipping.
Shintaro Cat6 Patch Lead Blue 0.5m for $33.95 + $20 shipping.
ARTLINE 400XF PAINT MARKER for $134.85 +, wait for it, $20 shipping.
Altronics 2.2uf 35V 5mm Tantalum Capacitor for $81.05 + I'll let you guess the shipping.
And there's thousands more like that. At those prices if you wanted to buy enough components for even a fairly basic electronics project it'd be cheaper to fly to Australia, business class, to pick up the parts yourself.