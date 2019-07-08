Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb

neb

6192 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#251723 8-Jul-2019 18:32
Just as a break for people who get tired of bargains, I recently discovered a Trademe seller who has some of the best anti-bargains on the site, including:

 

 

Altronics 10k 5mm Side Adjust Trimpot, $54.35 + $20 shipping.

 

Shintaro Cat6 Patch Lead Blue 0.5m for $33.95 + $20 shipping.

 

ARTLINE 400XF PAINT MARKER for $134.85 +, wait for it, $20 shipping.

 

Altronics 2.2uf 35V 5mm Tantalum Capacitor for $81.05 + I'll let you guess the shipping.

 

 

And there's thousands more like that. At those prices if you wanted to buy enough components for even a fairly basic electronics project it'd be cheaper to fly to Australia, business class, to pick up the parts yourself.

 

Linux
8936 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2272025 8-Jul-2019 19:03
WTH those are insane prices

coffeebaron
5918 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2272037 8-Jul-2019 19:31
Maybe it's code for drugs




xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11885 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2272041 8-Jul-2019 19:36
Meh, I posted on their network cable auction.

 

Im in that sort of mood.

 

 




dimsim
729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2272053 8-Jul-2019 20:27
Wow! that's not great to see but caveat emptor I guess.

 

Judging by some of their excellent feedback and one sale in particular - they sold a gaming system board which by my account anyway had a whopping 189% of margin in it (trade cost -> rrp) and they managed to squeeze 223%

 

Feedback for that sale "Awesome trader highly recommended AAA+++ "

 

I'm now seriously considering using my existing wholesaling contacts to start a drop shipping web shop..

CYaBro
3778 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2272054 8-Jul-2019 20:29
And it's an international drop-ship seller so you have to wait 5-10 days for stuff to arrive!

tdgeek
26227 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2272055 8-Jul-2019 20:29
Its a bit like spam. It must be right, as its on TradeMe. And like spam, if you advertise enough of it, you will get sales 

DarthKermit
5346 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2272062 8-Jul-2019 20:50
I'm very interested in their Cisco Small Business SG350X 24P Managed L2 L3 Gigabit Ethernet (10 100 1000) network switch for only $2234.45, but the shipping is $35. :(



Scott3
2691 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2272073 8-Jul-2019 21:27
Seller has 20,098 current listings, has made 143,429 listings in the last two months, and has been a member since October 2017. Around 400 people have left them feedback.

Obviously they have some automated system to list thousands of item's at a time, with no reality check's that a listing for a 0.5m cat6 patch cable for $35 +$20 shipping (6-10 day) is not competive with the marketplace. PBtech charge $3.28 for an equivalent cable, with much cheaper and faster shipping.

Such listing make using trademe a bad experience unless you either filter to "used" listings, or "New Zealand" location.

tdgeek
26227 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2272079 8-Jul-2019 21:34
I guess you can call it a business model. If they are selling common stuff then people should see that as we all look for the best price. BUT, some people will perceive this is great quality I guess. But, legally, I assume its 110% legal. Its fine to put a $10 price tag on a small bar of chocolate. 

 

Maybe TM has no recall to reign this one in?

danfaulknor
787 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2272084 8-Jul-2019 22:02
Loving that they replied to one of their neutral feedback items with "shut up"




hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12967 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2272087 8-Jul-2019 22:13
After reviewing their mad photoshop skills and epic naming, why would you doubt them.

 

they are afterall the best deals...

 

 

 

Also their real store in AU is far more realistically priced than this.. Just seems like a money grab off unsuspecting kiwis... 




ojo

ojo
158 posts

Master Geek


  #2272095 8-Jul-2019 22:26
Scott3:

 

Such listing make using trademe a bad experience unless you either filter to "used" listings

 

 

Not even that works, there are sellers who list their new items as "used"

harlansmart
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2276300 14-Jul-2019 13:21
$50+ for a 50cm patch lead is insulting frankly... sadly though, it indicates the level some platform users operate at, like others say, Caveat Emptor.

 

 

 

 

 

+1 and unless your searches are filtered to 'Used Only' + 'New Zealand Only' you may as well head to a dirty swap & immerse your head for the duration - it is a complete waste of time using the site successfully & practically if you are also wading through uncensored o/seas offerings, the gazillions of them that there are.

 

Scott3:

 

Such listing make using trademe a bad experience unless you either filter to "used" listings, or "New Zealand" location.

 

 

 

 

 

 

+1 and this is one of the main reasons we've (nearly) stopped entirely buying anything on the platform, the millions of new items listed as 'used' is unprecedented spam, the platform seemingly doesn't care about this (and the myriads of other types) of infringement anymore, we're removed all our daily email alerts / saved searches as they are inundated & convoluted by thousands of new items we have zero interest in.

 

It is all now nearly all just purest unadulterated SPAM

 

ojo:

 

Scott3:

 

Such listing make using trademe a bad experience unless you either filter to "used" listings

 

 

Not even that works, there are sellers who list their new items as "used"

 




 

 

harlansmart
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2276632 15-Jul-2019 07:43
Actually, just saw the $150 'paint pen', is that sort of carry on actually even legal?




 

 

1024kb
944 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2276664 15-Jul-2019 07:49
I have an unanswered question on that pen auction, enquiring as to whether, since they both use the same product image, it is the same pen that Office Max sell for $12.50.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

