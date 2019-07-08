$50+ for a 50cm patch lead is insulting frankly... sadly though, it indicates the level some platform users operate at, like others say, Caveat Emptor.

+1 and unless your searches are filtered to 'Used Only' + 'New Zealand Only' you may as well head to a dirty swap & immerse your head for the duration - it is a complete waste of time using the site successfully & practically if you are also wading through uncensored o/seas offerings, the gazillions of them that there are.

Scott3: Such listing make using trademe a bad experience unless you either filter to "used" listings, or "New Zealand" location.

+1 and this is one of the main reasons we've (nearly) stopped entirely buying anything on the platform, the millions of new items listed as 'used' is unprecedented spam, the platform seemingly doesn't care about this (and the myriads of other types) of infringement anymore, we're removed all our daily email alerts / saved searches as they are inundated & convoluted by thousands of new items we have zero interest in.

It is all now nearly all just purest unadulterated SPAM