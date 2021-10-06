Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
[PC] Free - Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon (2001), Ghost Recon Wildlands - Fallen Ghosts DLC (2017) @ Ubisoft
Wakrak

959 posts

Ultimate Geek


#289885 6-Oct-2021 06:56
Send private message

Free October 6-12.

https://store.ubi.com/anz/game?dwvar_58aebeb4ef3aa5c5148b4568_Platform=pcdl&edition=Standard+Edition&lang=en_NZ&pid=58aebeb4ef3aa5c5148b4568&source=detail

 


Ubisoft is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Ghost Recon. In exchange, the classic Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon from 2001 and the DLC Fallen Ghosts for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands will be free.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon

>Eastern Europe, 2008. War has broken out on the borders of Russia and the fate of the world hangs in the balance. That's when the call goes out for the Ghosts—an elite handful of specially trained Green Berets, armed with the latest technology and trained to use the deadliest weapons. Their mission: Spearhead the way for a NATO peacekeeping force, and keep the lid on the conflict before it mushrooms… literally.

Ghost Recon Wildlands - Fallen Ghosts (DLC)

>Hunted Down by Ex-disgraced Special Forces that created their own army, your squad will have to fight harder than ever to complete your mission. Fight a new powerful enemy, learn new skills and unlock exclusive weapons in order to complete your mission.

Wakrak

959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2790345 6-Oct-2021 07:06
Send private message

Wildlands DLC also available @ Steam & Microsoft Store

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Wakrak

959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2790363 6-Oct-2021 08:13
Send private message

Ubisoft direct links 

 

https://register.ubisoft.com/ghostrecon-giveaway/en-AU

 

https://register.ubisoft.com/grw_dlc_giveaway/en-GB 

Ge0rge
1439 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2790365 6-Oct-2021 08:20
Send private message

I get a huge amount of value that I'd otherwise miss out on from your posts, thanks for putting these up.



Jase2985
11565 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2790568 6-Oct-2021 13:48
Send private message

I cant seem to get the DLC to work, keeps asking for a CD Key

