Free October 6-12.



https://store.ubi.com/anz/game?dwvar_58aebeb4ef3aa5c5148b4568_Platform=pcdl&edition=Standard+Edition&lang=en_NZ&pid=58aebeb4ef3aa5c5148b4568&source=detail



Ubisoft is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Ghost Recon. In exchange, the classic Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon from 2001 and the DLC Fallen Ghosts for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands will be free.



Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon



>Eastern Europe, 2008. War has broken out on the borders of Russia and the fate of the world hangs in the balance. That's when the call goes out for the Ghosts—an elite handful of specially trained Green Berets, armed with the latest technology and trained to use the deadliest weapons. Their mission: Spearhead the way for a NATO peacekeeping force, and keep the lid on the conflict before it mushrooms… literally.



Ghost Recon Wildlands - Fallen Ghosts (DLC)



>Hunted Down by Ex-disgraced Special Forces that created their own army, your squad will have to fight harder than ever to complete your mission. Fight a new powerful enemy, learn new skills and unlock exclusive weapons in order to complete your mission.