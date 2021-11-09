Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and Deals$1.99 First Month @ Disney+ (new & returning customers with no current subscription)
Wakrak

989 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#290396 9-Nov-2021 00:22
Send private message

https://www.disneyplus.com/en-nz

 

* Savings of 84% applied to the first month of Disney+ at the current retail price of $12.99. Disney+ offer valid until 8:59PM NZDT on 15/11/21 and only for new Disney+ subscribers and returning Disney+ subscribers with no current active subscription, who are 18 years of age or older. Upon redeeming this offer, you will sign up for an auto-renewing monthly subscription of Disney+ and you will be charged the current retail price at that time (currently $12.99/month) on a monthly basis beginning at the end of your 1-month promotional offer unless you cancel your subscription before then. Additional terms apply. Dopesick, Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings streaming on 12 Nov. Additional terms apply.

Create new topic
demeter23
126 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2809935 9-Nov-2021 16:09
Send private message

Flybuys also offering a bonus 300 points if you go through their email link (for new customers only). 

 

https://www.flybuys.co.nz/extras/carousel/disney-day-nov12?

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
jonb
1676 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2812496 14-Nov-2021 09:35
Send private message

Remember to this by tomorrow 9pm Nov 15th and will have Disey+ for Christmas Day movie..

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 