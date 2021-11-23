surfisup1000

Wakrak: Plex Pass Lifetime - $73 https://www.cheapies.nz/node/30796

This is certainly a great deal, and one I'd love to take up - but I'm hitting the same issue many on that Cheapies thread report: mismatch between credit card origin country and country selected (Turkey). Tried with a BNZ Visa credit, a Kiwibank Visa debit, and a Kiwibank Visa credit and get the same error each time. There doesn't seem to be a solution provided on that thread, but has anyone here found a workaround?

I closed my Warehouse Money credit card recently - maybe that was a mistake!