surfisup1000

Some of the best money I have spent for my home entertainment needs. I did it about 8 years ago and boy, I have had my moneys worth and then some.
I've seen many people say its great. But it seems a lot of functionality is for USA eg recording TV?
I feel like I've missed something crucial...
Every time they have a sale I convince myself that I should take advantage of it, but I never do. It like they've given us too much functionality in the free version that the reason for upgrading to a Plex Pass is an edge case. Most people who simply want a way to play their own media across a number of clients at home simply don't need it.
Plexamp for Music is great.. https://plexamp.com/
Requires Plexpass.
Plex Pass Lifetime - $73
I record TV/watch live TV with Plex here in NZ just fine. You need a HDHomeRun, or software that emulates one.
Wakrak:
This is certainly a great deal, and one I'd love to take up - but I'm hitting the same issue many on that Cheapies thread report: mismatch between credit card origin country and country selected (Turkey). Tried with a BNZ Visa credit, a Kiwibank Visa debit, and a Kiwibank Visa credit and get the same error each time. There doesn't seem to be a solution provided on that thread, but has anyone here found a workaround?
I closed my Warehouse Money credit card recently - maybe that was a mistake!
Just tried with BNZ debit card, same issue with "selected country does not match credit card country".
Wakrak: Perhaps try the updated method added to the Cheapies post
That was the approach I took first time, as I'd read through the whole thread there, but it wasn't to be...
Was a bit of effort, but this worked now. Copy and paste the instructions that worked.
Just came back to post the same solution as two posts above; I found it via the Ozbargain thread. Came in a bit over $75, so a great deal.
Nate001:
Was a bit of effort, but this worked now. Copy and paste the instructions that worked.
- Sign up for and purchase one month membership using the free code. I had my country set as NZ.
- Cancel the membership.
- Reactivate the membership (monthly option) and enter payment details and set country to Turkey. You won't get charged as you had the free one month code applied.
- From there, upgrade your membership to lifetime option and apply the LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT code. The site should also show the prices in Turkey.
Thanks heaps for this....for others, you must use country that matches credit card country on the very first step as outlined by Nate001. Then step 3 allows the change of country for billing in Turkish Lira.