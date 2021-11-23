Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsBargains and DealsPlex Lifetime Pass, 25% off, $89.99USD, code LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT
surfisup1000

5064 posts

Uber Geek


#290615 23-Nov-2021 12:12
Redeem code LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT at checkout

networkn
27150 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817791 23-Nov-2021 14:40
Some of the best money I have spent for my home entertainment needs. I did it about 8 years ago and boy, I have had my moneys worth and then some.

Nate001
515 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817793 23-Nov-2021 14:48
I've seen many people say its great. But it seems a lot of functionality is for USA eg recording TV?

 

I feel like I've missed something crucial... 

Senecio
1460 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2817794 23-Nov-2021 14:52
Every time they have a sale I convince myself that I should take advantage of it, but I never do. It like they've given us too much functionality in the free version that the reason for upgrading to a Plex Pass is an edge case. Most people who simply want a way to play their own media across a number of clients at home simply don't need it.



danielparker
153 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2817800 23-Nov-2021 15:01
Plexamp for Music is great.. https://plexamp.com/

 

Requires Plexpass.

Wakrak
953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2819057 25-Nov-2021 11:41
Plex Pass Lifetime - $73

 

https://www.cheapies.nz/node/30796


lxsw20
2866 posts

Uber Geek


  #2819143 25-Nov-2021 12:50
Nate001:

 

I've seen many people say its great. But it seems a lot of functionality is for USA eg recording TV?

 

I feel like I've missed something crucial... 

 

 

 

 

I record TV/watch live TV with Plex here in NZ just fine. You need a HDHomeRun, or software that emulates one.

jonathan18
5948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2819256 25-Nov-2021 16:34
Wakrak:

 

Plex Pass Lifetime - $73

 

https://www.cheapies.nz/node/30796

 

 

This is certainly a great deal, and one I'd love to take up - but I'm hitting the same issue many on that Cheapies thread report: mismatch between credit card origin country and country selected (Turkey). Tried with a BNZ Visa credit, a Kiwibank Visa debit, and a Kiwibank Visa credit and get the same error each time. There doesn't seem to be a solution provided on that thread, but has anyone here found a workaround?

 

I closed my Warehouse Money credit card recently - maybe that was a mistake!



Mehrts
477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2819321 25-Nov-2021 17:43
Just tried with BNZ debit card, same issue with "selected country does not match credit card country".

Wakrak
953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2819333 25-Nov-2021 19:10
jonathan18:

Wakrak:


Plex Pass Lifetime - $73


https://www.cheapies.nz/node/30796



This is certainly a great deal, and one I'd love to take up - but I'm hitting the same issue many on that Cheapies thread report: mismatch between credit card origin country and country selected (Turkey). Tried with a BNZ Visa credit, a Kiwibank Visa debit, and a Kiwibank Visa credit and get the same error each time. There doesn't seem to be a solution provided on that thread, but has anyone here found a workaround?


I closed my Warehouse Money credit card recently - maybe that was a mistake!



Perhaps try the updated method added to the Cheapies post

jonathan18
5948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2819422 25-Nov-2021 21:35
Wakrak: Perhaps try the updated method added to the Cheapies post

 

That was the approach I took first time, as I'd read through the whole thread there, but it wasn't to be...

Nate001
515 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2819435 25-Nov-2021 22:06
Was a bit of effort, but this worked now. Copy and paste the instructions that worked. 

 

     

  1. Sign up for and purchase one month membership using the free code. I had my country set as NZ.
  2. Cancel the membership.
  3. Reactivate the membership (monthly option) and enter payment details and set country to Turkey. You won't get charged as you had the free one month code applied.
  4. From there, upgrade your membership to lifetime option and apply the LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT code. The site should also show the prices in Turkey.

Mehrts
477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2819438 25-Nov-2021 22:15
@Nate001

 

Nailed it. This finally did the trick for a grand total of $75NZD. Cheers

jonathan18
5948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2819440 25-Nov-2021 22:18
Just came back to post the same solution as two posts above; I found it via the Ozbargain thread. Came in a bit over $75, so a great deal.

andrewNZ
2487 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2819478 26-Nov-2021 06:52
I screwed up and didn't add the lifetime code.
Ah well, Still cheaper at $98nz

Yoban
384 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2819645 26-Nov-2021 11:10
Nate001:

 

Was a bit of effort, but this worked now. Copy and paste the instructions that worked. 

 

     

  1. Sign up for and purchase one month membership using the free code. I had my country set as NZ.
  2. Cancel the membership.
  3. Reactivate the membership (monthly option) and enter payment details and set country to Turkey. You won't get charged as you had the free one month code applied.
  4. From there, upgrade your membership to lifetime option and apply the LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT code. The site should also show the prices in Turkey.

 

 

@Nate001

 

Thanks heaps for this....for others, you must use country that matches credit card country on the very first step as outlined by Nate001. Then step 3 allows the change of country for billing in Turkish Lira.

