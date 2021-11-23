LastPass 25% discount sale until the 29 November (aff link).
Or Bitwarden free version. Actually seems preferable, what I'd recommend. Easy to migrate from Lastpass.
I used to be a staunch LastPass fan (and paying customer for some years), but honestly, just avoid, they've been going downhill since they were sold to LogMeIn (who took ethics classes from Monsanto I think..). Like @cshaun says, just use Bitwarden.
Totally agree with above. They WERE fantastic. They were bought again by VC's trying to extract some profit out of them, that's why the last change a beginning of the year basically killing the 'free' tier.
+1 for Bitwarden Free Tier.
I run a self hosted version of Bitwarden and is great! Works well on both Android and iOS.
Tbh, I upgraded to the paid version of Bitwarden and am also happy. I wanted to use Duo for my 2FA for push notifications, as well as other features, and of course to support their operation.
$10 a year well spent imo.
Sorry to distract from the original post, MF. I know this was about lastpass.
Happy long term LastPass customer here. I pay for premium, works great on all devices. Although ignorance is bliss.
It seems the discount is for new customers?
(not existing)
The site is trying to tell me I already have an existing account and I'd need to create a new account with different email to use the offer. GRRR
Dulouz:I was a paying customer of LastPass but after the acquisition the free plan gained features from the paid version, then lost features and the price went up significantly. Basically exactly what the naysayers said would happen. Went to Bitwarden, didn't need their paid version but did so to support them.
Logmein, the company that bought LastPass, did something similar with their core remote access software. After offering free and paid versions of Logmein, and capturing a good share of the market, they killed the free personal version and escalated their prices to an alarming degree over a few years so that small businesses like myself went from around US$250 to well over US$3000 per year. Like many other small businesses, we had to find alternatives. Thankfully Splashtop Business has been a lifesaver, and I still get the fantastic deal I started on a few years ago. The current plans are also very reasonable and the software has been great for me. Once bitten, twice shy, and I always encourage others to stay clear of anything to do with Logmein.
