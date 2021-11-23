Logmein, the company that bought LastPass, did something similar with their core remote access software. After offering free and paid versions of Logmein, and capturing a good share of the market, they killed the free personal version and escalated their prices to an alarming degree over a few years so that small businesses like myself went from around US$250 to well over US$3000 per year. Like many other small businesses, we had to find alternatives. Thankfully Splashtop Business has been a lifesaver, and I still get the fantastic deal I started on a few years ago. The current plans are also very reasonable and the software has been great for me. Once bitten, twice shy, and I always encourage others to stay clear of anything to do with Logmein.