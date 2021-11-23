Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsJB Hi-Fi Aus 30% off DVD, Blu-Ray & 4K
ShinyChrome

SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1432 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#290620 23-Nov-2021 16:58
Send private message

Now is the time to stock up for those hard-to-get physical media copies! The only catch is the 2-6 week wait time...

 

Some honorable mentions on UHD Blu-ray:

 

Avengers - 4 film collection for $38.49

 

Lord Of The Rings Trilogy (Extended & Theatrical Editions) for $48.30

 

The Hobbit Trilogy (Extended & Theatrical Editions) for $45.49

 

Christopher Nolan Collection for $101.50

 

I have also noticed the continued tradition of being able to combine this with existing deals: get 2 UHD Blu-Rays for $40, and then that will stack with the 30% off to get you to 2 for $28

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
rscole86
4517 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818330 24-Nov-2021 10:25
Send private message

Unfortunately The Hobbit will not ship to New Zealand. Even LOTR had to be the only item in my cart to get them to ship it.

ShinyChrome

SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1432 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2818334 24-Nov-2021 10:32
Send private message

rscole86:

 

Unfortunately The Hobbit will not ship to New Zealand. Even LOTR had to be the only item in my cart to get them to ship it.

 

 

Stinkbuzz

 

I'm guessing the stock has to be at a particular fulfilment location before they will send it internationally. I've had that problem myself with a random mix titles that were marked for being not valid with the shipping option. 

 

 

afe66
2866 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2818349 24-Nov-2021 11:21
Send private message

I bought 4k LOTR extended edition from JB HiFi last week in dunedin.

Looked it up online and wasn't listed as in stock but 3 boxes were just sitting on the shelf.

Initially I looked on amazon, staggering how many reviews of 4k edition were complaining of it not working in non 4k players.....



ARIKIP
162 posts

Master Geek


  #2818357 24-Nov-2021 11:36
Send private message

I have approx 15 titles already lined up in my cart lol. Ill be hoping for pickup at a Aussie friends local store if all are in stock there...if not then ill get it delivered to them. They will in turn ship it to me. I wonder what local JB stores will be doing this black friday...let me guess..20% off?

rb99
2367 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2818783 24-Nov-2021 19:46
Send private message

What is it with Basic Instinct ? Every time I add Basic Instinct 4K it makes every item in my list 'This item is not available with this shipping option'.




rb99

ARIKIP
162 posts

Master Geek


  #2818828 24-Nov-2021 21:34
Send private message

Just tried adding Basic Instinct to my Cart of many and all seems ok here.

rb99
2367 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2818919 24-Nov-2021 23:19
Send private message

Weird. Maybe I'll try a different browser. Tomorrow...




rb99



rscole86
4517 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819001 25-Nov-2021 09:35
Send private message

The Hobbit is the same price on Amazon AU and ships to NZ.

ShinyChrome

SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1432 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2819336 25-Nov-2021 19:16
Send private message

Looks like NZ was a little better this time with 25% off

rb99
2367 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2819344 25-Nov-2021 19:33
Send private message

Yep, one day after I ordered a bunch of movies from JB AU (not that JB NZ had them anyway).

 

Still, Basic Instinct is only $22.50 now...




rb99

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 