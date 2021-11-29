Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
GSManiac

410 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290697 29-Nov-2021 07:37
Finally this year they’re having a proper one day only cyber Monday sale. Last year they put their prices up for a day as a gimmick.

Got two pairs for $104 each. Normally $160 each. Selected styles only.

jonathan18
5954 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2820850 29-Nov-2021 08:09
Yeah, I'm tempted to try a pair of their Tree Dashers, which are down to $165 from $245 - has anyone here used these as an exercise shoe for running or walking?

 

I'm unsure how they'd be for over-pronating feet like mine - I find my Wool Runners pretty comfortable as an all-day shoe but wouldn't wear them for my daily walk I don't think; my Mizzles in the same size are otherwise a bit tight.

 

 

 

 

