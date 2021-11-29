Yeah, I'm tempted to try a pair of their Tree Dashers, which are down to $165 from $245 - has anyone here used these as an exercise shoe for running or walking?

I'm unsure how they'd be for over-pronating feet like mine - I find my Wool Runners pretty comfortable as an all-day shoe but wouldn't wear them for my daily walk I don't think; my Mizzles in the same size are otherwise a bit tight.