Bung: That probably was a mistake. The link goes nowhere now.
Link works for me:
Bung: That probably was a mistake. The link goes nowhere now.
Interesting bundle. I could do with a couple more batteries, but I already have four chargers.
Do these batteries fit other brands, or just Ozito?
I have a couple of Milwaukee drills and am always on the lookout for replacement batteries for them as they are now getting on.
Just Ozito and Einhell.
Ozito started in Australia in the mid 90's before the German Einhell company bought them out.
k1w1k1d:
Just Ozito and Einhell.
Ozito started in Australia in the mid 90's before the German Einhell company bought them out.
If you just need (one) battery, the 4 Ah "black version" is $59 each. Same cell and nearly identical circuit as the "red" version according to some.
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ozito-pxc-18v-black-series-4-0ah-lithium-ion-battery_p0169989
SirHumphreyAppleby:
Interesting bundle. I could do with a couple more batteries, but I already have four chargers.
You could just flog the extra chargers on here for a tenner and recover some of the costs...
(No idea what the standard chargers are worth since they're not sold separately AFAIK).
hangon:
If you just need (one) battery, the 4 Ah "black version" is $59 each. Same cell and nearly identical circuit as the "red" version according to some.
They're not "nearly identical", they're the same thing, the black ones are sold to compete with Aldi's on-special batteries in Australia. That is, when Aldi do a special on 4Ah batteries, Bunnings list their black 4Ah's at the same price so as not to be undercut but keep them separate from the full-price red ones.