To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



neb

neb

6246 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#291878 11-Dec-2021 00:44
Just saw Bunnings are selling 2 x 4Ah Ozito battery packs + 2 x charger for $115, RRP for a single 4Ah battery is $99 (although they sometimes have the Aldi-competing black ones on sale for $49) so that's not a bad deal.

Bung
4510 posts

Uber Geek


  #2830259 11-Dec-2021 05:49
That probably was a mistake. The link goes nowhere now.

Shapenz
500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2830261 11-Dec-2021 06:36
Link works for me

steve2222
453 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2830263 11-Dec-2021 06:51
Bung: That probably was a mistake. The link goes nowhere now.

 

Link works for me:

 



Bung
4510 posts

Uber Geek


  #2830264 11-Dec-2021 07:10
Bung: That probably was a mistake. The link goes nowhere now.


Link now working but very few stores in lower North Island have stock.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1961 posts

Uber Geek


  #2830281 11-Dec-2021 08:26
Interesting bundle. I could do with a couple more batteries, but I already have four chargers.

fritzman
262 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2830299 11-Dec-2021 09:34
Do these batteries fit other brands, or just Ozito?

 

I have a couple of Milwaukee drills and am always on the lookout for replacement batteries for them as they are now getting on. 




Office Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

k1w1k1d
995 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2830305 11-Dec-2021 10:05
Just Ozito and Einhell.

 

Ozito started in Australia in the mid 90's before the German Einhell company bought them out. 



fritzman
262 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2830322 11-Dec-2021 10:35
k1w1k1d:

Just Ozito and Einhell.


Ozito started in Australia in the mid 90's before the German Einhell company bought them out. 



Cheers.. I didn’t think they would.




Office Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

hangon
397 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2830326 11-Dec-2021 11:09
If you just need (one) battery, the 4 Ah "black version" is $59 each. Same cell and nearly identical circuit as the "red" version according to some.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ozito-pxc-18v-black-series-4-0ah-lithium-ion-battery_p0169989

Bung
4510 posts

Uber Geek


  #2830327 11-Dec-2021 11:14
You can get adapters that fit between the battery you have and the tool you want to use it on but not all combinations are available.

pih

pih
393 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2830383 11-Dec-2021 13:43
Plenty of stock in Silverdale, Auckland

neb

neb

6246 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2830444 11-Dec-2021 16:34
SirHumphreyAppleby:

Interesting bundle. I could do with a couple more batteries, but I already have four chargers.

 

 

You could just flog the extra chargers on here for a tenner and recover some of the costs...

 

 

(No idea what the standard chargers are worth since they're not sold separately AFAIK).

neb

neb

6246 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2830445 11-Dec-2021 16:40
hangon:

If you just need (one) battery, the 4 Ah "black version" is $59 each. Same cell and nearly identical circuit as the "red" version according to some.

 

 

They're not "nearly identical", they're the same thing, the black ones are sold to compete with Aldi's on-special batteries in Australia. That is, when Aldi do a special on 4Ah batteries, Bunnings list their black 4Ah's at the same price so as not to be undercut but keep them separate from the full-price red ones.

russelo
310 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2830949 12-Dec-2021 18:30
Picked up one from Bunnings Manukau. They still have a few boxes.

