gnfb

2161 posts

Uber Geek


#291915 13-Dec-2021 12:10
Send private message

Just picked up a xbox online at the warehouse

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/xbox-series-x-1tb-console-%28strictly-1-unit-per-customer%29/R2708605.html




gehenna
7335 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831385 13-Dec-2021 12:32
Send private message

Nabbed one, thanks

premiumtouring
349 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2831386 13-Dec-2021 12:33
Send private message

Use SASDEC21 to get 5% off




-

dolsen
1391 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831390 13-Dec-2021 12:41
Send private message

Thanks, grabbed on on behalf of a friends son (without the discount unfortunately).

 

 



gnfb

2161 posts

Uber Geek


  #2831466 13-Dec-2021 13:31
Send private message

Must have a few as still showing in stock I must say I was hoping to get a Halo one

 

Yeah I missed the discount i was rushing to make sure i got one seems I could have taken my time

 

 




Wakrak
953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2831594 13-Dec-2021 16:25
Send private message

52 still available. 424PM

