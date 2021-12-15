Shadow Tactics: Blades of The Shogun

is a hardcore tactical stealth game set in Japan around the Edo period. Take control of a team of deadly specialists and sneak in the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your approach when infiltrating mighty castles, snowy mountain monasteries or hidden forest camps. Set traps, poison your opponents or completely avoid enemy contact.

Steam reviews: overwhelmingly positive

Rayman Origins

Experience the magical universe of Rayman with legendary 2D gameplay that has captured the hearts of millions of fans! When the Glade of Dreams is overrun by “nefurrious” Darktoons, the Fairy Council hastily invokes Rayman to save the day; but the hero of light isn’t quite all there…To help him, Rayman teams up with his best friend, Globox, and two crafty wizards, the Teensies. Together, the world’s most hilarious team of heroes will need to restore peace to the Glade, or watch as their beloved home vanishes like a bad dream…

Steam review: very positive

