Guest
James Bond

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#293045 24-Dec-2021 10:34
Here we go... another year

 

post your best intel here 😁

 1 | 2 | 3
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
davidcole
5517 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2837722 24-Dec-2021 11:09
Briscoes will have a sale. Don't ask me how I know. If I told you my source, I'd have to kill you afterwards.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

heavenlywild
4221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2837727 24-Dec-2021 11:15
davidcole: Briscoes will have a sale. Don't ask me how I know. If I told you my source, I'd have to kill you afterwards.

 

Oh boy this one's getting old! 🤡 At least it's now been posted and we can move on, LOL

davidcole
5517 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2837735 24-Dec-2021 11:22
The trouble with these threads. Is that we're so over saturated with "sales". That nothing is actually a sale any more. And briscoes is a perfect example of this. 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 



gnfb
2162 posts

Uber Geek


  #2837745 24-Dec-2021 11:50
Boxing day sales? Ive nothing left I spent all my money on Black Friday, Cyber Sunday and You only live once Monday!




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

gnfb on trademe

Email Me

cruxis
370 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2837755 24-Dec-2021 12:12
The LG C1 65 oled at harvey norman has crept up to a whooping $5,688, So they claim xxxx$ off on boxing day sale BS. This was $3562 on black friday btw

Batman
Mad Scientist
27751 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837757 24-Dec-2021 12:19
There's bound to be one good one.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837789 24-Dec-2021 13:07
davidcole: Briscoes will have a sale. Don't ask me how I know. If I told you my source, I'd have to kill you afterwards.

 

Will it be their biggest sale of the year though?



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2837793 24-Dec-2021 13:13
cruxis:

 

The LG C1 65 oled at harvey norman has crept up to a whooping $5,688, So they claim xxxx$ off on boxing day sale BS. This was $3562 on black friday btw

 

 

The price in Australia seems to have settled around A$2900 for the past month.

 

 

Wakrak
955 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2837804 24-Dec-2021 13:33
Stirling Sports have been selling good pairs of shoes for $50 ea. recently. Called my mate yesterday to tell him to buy these Basketball shoes that usually sell for $230. 

 

Womens footwear
Mens footwear

 

Amazon AU has a lot of boxing day sales.
Bosch Lawn Mower ARM 37 (1400 Watt, 37cm Cutting Width, 5 Height Settings,10m Power Cable, 40 Litre Grassbox) AU$119.19 Approx. Delivered

James Bond

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2837806 24-Dec-2021 13:44
cruxis:

 

The LG C1 65 oled at harvey norman has crept up to a whooping $5,688, So they claim xxxx$ off on boxing day sale BS. This was $3562 on black friday btw

 

 

I would query that with HN and see if they matched their own price from Black Friday. 

James Bond

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2837808 24-Dec-2021 13:44
Could be supply issues...

raytaylor
3678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2837811 24-Dec-2021 13:54
davidcole:

 

The trouble with these threads. Is that we're so over saturated with "sales". That nothing is actually a sale any more. And briscoes is a perfect example of this. 

 

 

 

 

Briscoes changed their strategy a few years ago and cut down on the number excuses they would have for a sale, so when they did have a sale it would be more meaningful.   

 

Gone is the "Its the third tuesday of the month super sale" and now I understand have less than 30 sales a month. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

cruxis
370 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2838057 24-Dec-2021 19:29
Some Retailers are using the term Boxing Day "Deals" as the prices are slightly more expensive than their previous Black Friday "Sales". The com com is watching I guess.

ezbee
1160 posts

Uber Geek


  #2838075 24-Dec-2021 19:51
If people are not rushing to form a sweaty scrum fighting to crawl over each other to get the hot item.
To then put on trademe.

 

Its not really a special unless you can put it on trademe for a profit.

 

Is the one day sale make sense with so many ordering online for delivery? 

 

I wonder what delivery delay is like, courier drivers don't go on holidays? 

lxsw20
2897 posts

Uber Geek


  #2838077 24-Dec-2021 19:52
Mitre 10 - $15 voucher for every $100 spent.

 1 | 2 | 3
