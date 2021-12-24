James Bond

Here we go... another year
post your best intel here 😁
Previously known as psycik
OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, OpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups,
davidcole: Briscoes will have a sale. Don’t ask me how I know. If I told you my source, I’d have to kill you afterwards.
Oh boy this one's getting old! 🤡 At least it's now been posted and we can move on, LOL
The trouble with these threads. Is that we’re so over saturated with “sales”. That nothing is actually a sale any more. And briscoes is a perfect example of this.
Boxing day sales? Ive nothing left I spent all my money on Black Friday, Cyber Sunday and You only live once Monday!
The LG C1 65 oled at harvey norman has crept up to a whooping $5,688, So they claim xxxx$ off on boxing day sale BS. This was $3562 on black friday btw
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Will it be their biggest sale of the year though?
The price in Australia seems to have settled around A$2900 for the past month.
Stirling Sports have been selling good pairs of shoes for $50 ea. recently. Called my mate yesterday to tell him to buy these Basketball shoes that usually sell for $230.
Amazon AU has a lot of boxing day sales.
Bosch Lawn Mower ARM 37 (1400 Watt, 37cm Cutting Width, 5 Height Settings,10m Power Cable, 40 Litre Grassbox) AU$119.19 Approx. Delivered
I would query that with HN and see if they matched their own price from Black Friday.
Could be supply issues...
The trouble with these threads. Is that we're so over saturated with "sales". That nothing is actually a sale any more. And briscoes is a perfect example of this.
Briscoes changed their strategy a few years ago and cut down on the number excuses they would have for a sale, so when they did have a sale it would be more meaningful.
Gone is the "Its the third tuesday of the month super sale" and now I understand have less than 30 sales a month.
Ray Taylor
There is no place like localhost
Some Retailers are using the term Boxing Day "Deals" as the prices are slightly more expensive than their previous Black Friday "Sales". The com com is watching I guess.
If people are not rushing to form a sweaty scrum fighting to crawl over each other to get the hot item.
To then put on trademe.
Its not really a special unless you can put it on trademe for a profit.
Is the one day sale make sense with so many ordering online for delivery ?
I wonder what delivery delay is like, courier drivers don't go on holidays ?