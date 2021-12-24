James Bond

davidcole: The trouble with these threads. Is that we’re so over saturated with “sales”. That nothing is actually a sale any more. And briscoes is a perfect example of this.

Briscoes changed their strategy a few years ago and cut down on the number excuses they would have for a sale, so when they did have a sale it would be more meaningful.

Gone is the "Its the third tuesday of the month super sale" and now I understand have less than 30 sales a month.