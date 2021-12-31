Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



Forums Bargains and Deals [PC] Free - Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; & Shadow of the Tomb Raider @ Epic Games
Wakrak

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293125 31-Dec-2021 05:12
Send private message

https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/free-games Free until January 7 (5AM)

 

Tomb Raider (GOTY Edition)

 

explores the intense and gritty origin story of Lara Croft and her ascent from a young woman to a hardened survivor. Armed only with raw instincts and the ability to push beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara must fight to unravel the dark history of a forgotten island to escape its relentless hold. Download the Turning Point trailer to see the beginning of Lara’s epic adventure.

 

Steam review: overwhelmingly positive

 

_____________

 

Rise of the Tomb Raider (20 Year Edition)

 

Lara battles with not only enemies from around the world, but the world itself. Hunt animals to craft weapons and scavenge for rare resources in densely populated ecosystems. You’ll encounter beautifully hostile environments, full of treacherous conditions and unstable landscapes that will require Lara to push her limits to the very edge.

 

Steam review: very positive

 

_____________

 

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Definitive Edition)

 

experience the final chapter of Lara’s origin as she is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be. Combining the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs, as well as all downloadable weapons, outfits, and skills, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is the ultimate way to experience Lara’s defining moment.

 

Steam review: very positive

 

 

maoriboy
813 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2840690 31-Dec-2021 08:15
Send private message

Great score this one. Having only played the first game in this series I'm keen to give these a go.





DjShadow
3834 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2840738 31-Dec-2021 09:58
Send private message

epicgames.com seems to be having problems

mgeek
108 posts

Master Geek


  #2840762 31-Dec-2021 10:55
Send private message

DjShadow:

 

epicgames.com seems to be having problems

 

 

Looks like this is proving very popular. Lots of "Uh oh, something went wrong" messages this morning.

 

Think I'll check back on this in a couple of days when things calm down. 😀



Wakrak

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2840780 31-Dec-2021 12:05
Send private message

No issues claiming on the app just now. 

