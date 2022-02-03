Those shiny spinning things? Is that still a thing?
Damm you I was going to not spend this week
rb99:
The link doesn't work for me
This one?
https://www.amazon.com.au/b?ie=UTF8&node=8006094051&ref=dlx_deals_gd_dcl_img_10_92f8247a_mw_sl15_a6
...and if I click on 4K, or bluray, or... it still goes to a nothing page
working here. Delivery location NZ, 4K Blu-Ray showing 160 results.
Edited results numbers after rechecking.
mcraenz:
Those shiny spinning things? Is that still a thing?
If you want to throw the best video/audio experience at your new fandangled OLED/QLED TV....then this is it.
Still doesn't work for me. Tried in Firefox, Chrome and Edge. Weird. I can probably just search for a movie and see what else Amazon recommends though.
Very odd. Last thing you can try is:
1) go to amazon.com.au
2) click Today's Deals in the category header
3) (sort by: featured) row 3, column 8: "Great Movie Sale. Discount applied in prices displayed."
edit - fixed link.
tieke:
Does this link get you Die Hard in 4K for AUS$8.99?
Thanks. Yet it does, and it shows other movies at good prices as well 😄
Wakrak:
Very odd. Last thing you can try is:
1) go to amazon.com.au
2) click Today's Deals in the category header
3) (sort by: featured) row 3, column 8: "Great Movie Sale. Discount applied in prices displayed."
Thanks, that works as well (well the hot link doesn't, but I found it OK).
Weirdly it went to that page before, but it showed nothing below the 4K, Bluray etc options...
