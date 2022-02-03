Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wakrak

976 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#293628 3-Feb-2022 16:42
Amazon AU link

 

 

mcraenz
1111 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861360 3-Feb-2022 16:56
Those shiny spinning things? Is that still a thing?






 

Stu1
1092 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2861369 3-Feb-2022 17:12
Damm you I was going to not spend this week 

rb99
2435 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861395 3-Feb-2022 18:21
The link doesn't work for me




rb99



Wakrak

976 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2861401 3-Feb-2022 18:36
rb99:

 

The link doesn't work for me

 

 

 

 

This one?

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/b?ie=UTF8&node=8006094051&ref=dlx_deals_gd_dcl_img_10_92f8247a_mw_sl15_a6

rb99
2435 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861416 3-Feb-2022 19:17
Sure looks like it. Thanks.




rb99

rb99
2435 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861419 3-Feb-2022 19:19
...and if I click on 4K, or bluray, or... it still goes to a nothing page




rb99

rugrat
2742 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2861436 3-Feb-2022 20:27
rb99:

 

...and if I click on 4K, or bluray, or... it still goes to a nothing page

 

 

working here. Delivery location NZ, 4K Blu-Ray showing 160 results.

 

 

 

Edited results numbers after rechecking.



ARIKIP
167 posts

Master Geek


  #2861625 4-Feb-2022 11:01
mcraenz:

 

Those shiny spinning things? Is that still a thing?

 

 

 

 

If you want to throw the best video/audio experience at your new fandangled OLED/QLED TV....then this is it. 

 

 

rb99
2435 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861642 4-Feb-2022 11:23
Still doesn't work for me. Tried in Firefox, Chrome and Edge. Weird. I can probably just search for a movie and see what else Amazon recommends though.




rb99

tieke
555 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2861644 4-Feb-2022 11:26
rb99:

 

Still doesn't work for me. Tried in Firefox, Chrome and Edge. Weird. I can probably just search for a movie and see what else Amazon recommends though.

 

 

Does this link get you Die Hard in 4K for AUS$8.99?

Wakrak

976 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2861647 4-Feb-2022 11:28
rb99:

 

Still doesn't work for me. Tried in Firefox, Chrome and Edge. Weird. I can probably just search for a movie and see what else Amazon recommends though.

 

 

Very odd. Last thing you can try is: 

 

1) go to amazon.com.au
2) click Today's Deals in the category header
3) (sort by: featured) row 3, column 8: "Great Movie Sale. Discount applied in prices displayed."

 

 

 

edit - fixed link. 

 

 

rb99
2435 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861664 4-Feb-2022 11:48
tieke:

 

rb99:

 

Still doesn't work for me. Tried in Firefox, Chrome and Edge. Weird. I can probably just search for a movie and see what else Amazon recommends though.

 

 

Does this link get you Die Hard in 4K for AUS$8.99?

 

 

Thanks. Yet it does, and it shows other movies at good prices as well 😄




rb99

rb99
2435 posts

Uber Geek


  #2861667 4-Feb-2022 11:50
Wakrak:

 

rb99:

 

Still doesn't work for me. Tried in Firefox, Chrome and Edge. Weird. I can probably just search for a movie and see what else Amazon recommends though.

 

 

Very odd. Last thing you can try is: 

 

1) go to amazon.com.au
2) click Today's Deals in the category header
3) (sort by: featured) row 3, column 8: "Great Movie Sale. Discount applied in prices displayed."

 

 

 

 

Thanks, that works as well (well the hot link doesn't, but I found it OK).

 

Weirdly it went to that page before, but it showed nothing below the 4K, Bluray etc options...




rb99

