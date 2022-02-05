FREESHIP
Thanks go to seifer over at Cheapies
FREESHIP
Thanks go to seifer over at Cheapies
Still working 16/03. Purchased Locktek Desk Management Tray. $26 delivered (with University discount).
Still working today
Still working. Thanks!
Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman
Still working just now.
Regards,
Old3eyes
FREESHIP still working just used. Thanks
Still working
Still working
PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier
alisam:
Still working
Yep used it the other day but why do PB Tech still use Aramex as a courier. It takes a good week for something to get from Hamilton to Morrinsville where as NZ couriers takes 2 days at the most when shipped from PB Tech anywhere.
Edit. Just looked at the last two freeship items and they both use Aramex where as the ones I paid shipping came NZ Couriers.
Regards,
Old3eyes