Wakrak

976 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#293650 5-Feb-2022 09:31
FREESHIP

 

Thanks go to seifer over at Cheapies

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Wakrak

976 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2887419 16-Mar-2022 22:05
Still working 16/03. Purchased Locktek Desk Management Tray. $26 delivered (with University discount). 

Dairyxox
1590 posts

Uber Geek


  #2898684 8-Apr-2022 16:56
Still working today for me. Thank you.

James Bond
1165 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2902406 14-Apr-2022 15:11
Still working today



scuwp
3582 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903207 17-Apr-2022 13:35
Still working.  Thanks!  




juggalo28
71 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2903218 17-Apr-2022 14:46
Still works thanks

richms
25269 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2907982 28-Apr-2022 17:25
Worked for me today




CYaBro
3826 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2908017 28-Apr-2022 19:20
Sorry I forgot to say this worked for me the other day too.
Doesn’t cover the rural delivery portion though.



Ramjet007
295 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2912601 11-May-2022 11:07
Still working as of today

CYaBro
3826 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2916775 21-May-2022 12:34
Just worked again. 👍

Ramjet007
295 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2917436 23-May-2022 03:40
Still working

old3eyes
8857 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2918544 25-May-2022 17:41
Still working just now. 




johny007g
270 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2933225 22-Jun-2022 16:49
FREESHIP still working just used. Thanks




Wakrak

976 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2942199 15-Jul-2022 12:34
Still working

alisam
608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2944636 21-Jul-2022 09:20
Still working




old3eyes
8857 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2944638 21-Jul-2022 09:23
alisam:

 

Still working

 

 

Yep used it the other day but why do PB Tech still use Aramex as a courier.  It takes a good week for something to get from Hamilton to Morrinsville where as NZ couriers takes 2 days at the most when shipped from PB Tech anywhere. 

 

Edit.  Just looked at the last two freeship items and they both use Aramex  where as the ones I paid shipping came NZ Couriers. 




