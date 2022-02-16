Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb

neb

#293844 16-Feb-2022 21:16
In an anonymisation slip-up, the Warehouse is currently selling good-quality LG TVs with their Magic Remote under the Veon brand and at Veon prices, at least for the 40" model. Helped someone set one up today and thought they'd given me the wrong remote, but apart from the Veon badge it's all LG.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2869966 16-Feb-2022 22:25
I thought as much - went into The Warehouse the other day and saw "ThinQ" on the box of the Veon Smart TV models. There was no remote for the display TV but did seriously think it was strange.

 

Are the TV's running WebOS also or Android TV?




neb

neb

  #2869967 16-Feb-2022 22:26
michaelmurfy:

Are the TV's running WebOS also or Android TV?

 

 

I think it was WebOS, it was a lot better than Android TV.

Eva888
  #2869972 16-Feb-2022 22:39
neb: In an anonymisation slip-up, the Warehouse is currently selling good-quality LG TVs with their Magic Remote under the Veon brand and at Veon prices, at least for the 40" model. Helped someone set one up today and thought they'd given me the wrong remote, but apart from the Veon badge it's all LG.


How would one tell it apart from a normal Veon? I shall go in tomorrow although Wellington may be different.



neb

neb

  #2869973 16-Feb-2022 22:41
michaelmurfy:

I thought as much - went into The Warehouse the other day and saw "ThinQ" on the box of the Veon Smart TV models.

 

 

Any info on which of the Veons are actually LGs? Just looked on the web site and the one I helped set up isn't listed there, maybe it was some oddball remainder.

neb

neb

  #2869974 16-Feb-2022 22:43
Eva888: How would one tell it apart from a normal Veon? I shall go in tomorrow although Wellington may be different.

 

 

I noticed it from looking at the remote, it's an LG Magic Remote. You'd have to open the box to see that though, or check if they've got a demo model on display.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2869975 16-Feb-2022 22:49
neb:

 

Any info on which of the Veons are actually LGs? Just looked on the web site and the one I helped set up isn't listed there, maybe it was some oddball remainder.

 

At my local Warehouse it did appear to be all the Veon Smart TV's as they had "ThinQ" on the box (a LG trademark). To be honest I didn't look closer but will next time I am in.




Eva888
  #2869976 16-Feb-2022 22:56
Maybe the magic remote is compatible with Veons? Will look for the thin Q wording. Thanks



neb

neb

  #2869977 16-Feb-2022 22:59
michaelmurfy:

At my local Warehouse it did appear to be all the Veon Smart TV's as they had "ThinQ" on the box (a LG trademark). To be honest I didn't look closer but will next time I am in.

 

 

Thanks! They'd be quite a bargain, they have 58" ones for $899 where other places are selling the 55" ones for $1350-$1500.

neb

neb

  #2869979 16-Feb-2022 23:00
Eva888: Maybe the magic remote is compatible with Veons? Will look for the thin Q wording.

 

 

No, it's an LG-specific thing. The whole package is LG, not just the remote.

joemate
  #2869980 16-Feb-2022 23:02
I'm going to check tomorrow in Invercargill.
Gonna take my service LG remote with me, to see if any of the TV's on display will react.

neb

neb

  #2869982 16-Feb-2022 23:10
joemate: Gonna take my service LG remote with me, to see if any of the TV's on display will react.

 

 

That's not necessarily valid, the Magic uses Bluetooth so a conventional IR remote won't work with a TV that uses that. I think @michaelmurfy's suggestion of looking for the ThinQ is the best way to find out.

 

 

(The Magic is fabulous, why can't all remotes be like this? And for people not familiar with it it's not just the BT, it has a position sensor so it works as a mouse - that alone is worth the money, no more laboriously clicking around twenty different icons and options on a screen to finally get to what you want - the ergononic design is nice, it's just a really well-designed remote compared to the usual rubbish out there).

Wakrak
  #2869993 17-Feb-2022 00:03
The review on this one 

 

Veon 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV VN55WOS2021 | The Warehouse

 

"Simply put, this TV packs some punch for the price point. It is effectively an LG UHD TV with full WebOS menus, web store and even the exact same LG airpointer remote. It feels quick and responsive and if you're familiar with LG, you'll get along with this just fine."

Wakrak
  #2869996 17-Feb-2022 00:19
It's hard to tell, but I think it might be a LG UP7000 based off the grey sections at the back of the TV. That distinct curve at the bottom in particular. Struggled to find a LG in NZ that has that. 

 

 

Image from Rtings

 

Wakrak
991 posts

  #2869997 17-Feb-2022 00:23
mmm maybe not. The specifications do not quite align. 

Dunnersfella
  #2869999 17-Feb-2022 00:34
It's simply a case of LG licensing WebOS to a host of manufacturers.

 

 

 

https://www.lgnewsroom.com/2021/02/lg-expands-webos-smart-tv-platform-to-tv-brand-partners/

 

 

 

Veon TV's are not LG TV's.

 

However such is the dominance of the larger panel manufacturers, there's a good chance that Veon will be using LG panels in some of their TV's.

