Spotted over at Cheapies

Fourth Trimester - Contact Energy

Who can apply?

Fourth Trimester is available to residential Contact customers with up-to-date accounts, who have a newborn in the household, or one on the way.

You can apply up to three months before the due date, or within three months after your baby’s birth date.

You’ll need to provide relevant documentation, such as your baby’s birth certificate or letter from your GP or midwife, and an email address.

You need to be on a monthly billing cycle. Fourth Trimester is not available with certain billing and account types.

Fourth Trimester is limited to 1,000 customers and will be given on a first in, first served basis.

Please note, if you move house or leave Contact during the Fourth Trimester it won’t apply from the date that occurs so best not to apply if you’re planning to move house or leave.

Who’s not eligible?

PrePay, SmoothPay and ControlPay customers are not eligible for Fourth Trimester. However, if you’re on one of these payment options, you may be able to come off and then apply (subject to any credit check requirements). If you’re one of these customers, please give us a call on 0800 245 245 (please be aware our servicing levels are being impacted by Omicron right now).

Customers on collective, summary and multi-site billing arrangements are not eligible.

Customers who are in debt (those that have been sent a second credit reminder letter) are not eligible.

What’s covered in the three free months?

We will be wiping the energy charges (excluding bottled gas) for three monthly bills in a row while on Fourth Trimester. Please note, the monthly bills will follow the standard monthly billing cycle though there could be occasions where the bill is for less than 30 days. If this occurs while on the Fourth Trimester, we will apply an additional credit on a subsequent bill which will be based on your average daily usage.

All electricity and piped gas charges within the three-month period is free. This includes daily charges and levies. This applies to both estimated and actual bills with no credits given for any estimated read which is adjusted afterwards.

There’s more than one newborn in the house, can I apply more than once?

Sorry no, just one baby per household, per year. This includes situations where there are multiples in the household, for example twins or triplets.

Why limit it to 1,000 customers and how will they get chosen?

We’re initially trialling Fourth Trimester with 1,000 customers to ensure they have a great experience before we consider rolling it out to a wider number of deserving Kiwis.