Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and Deals3 Months Free Power for Customers with a Newborn (Limited to 1,000 Contact Customers) @ Contact Energy
Wakrak

955 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295333 22-Mar-2022 12:08
Send private message

Spotted over at Cheapies

 

Fourth Trimester - Contact Energy

 

Who can apply?

 

  • Fourth Trimester is available to residential Contact customers with up-to-date accounts, who have a newborn in the household, or one on the way.
  • You can apply up to three months before the due date, or within three months after your baby’s birth date.
  • You’ll need to provide relevant documentation, such as your baby’s birth certificate or letter from your GP or midwife, and an email address.
  • You need to be on a monthly billing cycle. Fourth Trimester is not available with certain billing and account types.
  • Fourth Trimester is limited to 1,000 customers and will be given on a first in, first served basis.
  • Please note, if you move house or leave Contact during the Fourth Trimester it won’t apply from the date that occurs so best not to apply if you’re planning to move house or leave.

Who’s not eligible?

 

  • PrePay, SmoothPay and ControlPay customers are not eligible for Fourth Trimester. However, if you’re on one of these payment options, you may be able to come off and then apply (subject to any credit check requirements). If you’re one of these customers, please give us a call on 0800 245 245 (please be aware our servicing levels are being impacted by Omicron right now).
  • Customers on collective, summary and multi-site billing arrangements are not eligible.
  • Customers who are in debt (those that have been sent a second credit reminder letter) are not eligible.

What’s covered in the three free months?

 

  • We will be wiping the energy charges (excluding bottled gas) for three monthly bills in a row while on Fourth Trimester. Please note, the monthly bills will follow the standard monthly billing cycle though there could be occasions where the bill is for less than 30 days. If this occurs while on the Fourth Trimester, we will apply an additional credit on a subsequent bill which will be based on your average daily usage.
  • All electricity and piped gas charges within the three-month period is free. This includes daily charges and levies. This applies to both estimated and actual bills with no credits given for any estimated read which is adjusted afterwards.

There’s more than one newborn in the house, can I apply more than once?
Sorry no, just one baby per household, per year. This includes situations where there are multiples in the household, for example twins or triplets.

 

Why limit it to 1,000 customers and how will they get chosen?
We’re initially trialling Fourth Trimester with 1,000 customers to ensure they have a great experience before we consider rolling it out to a wider number of deserving Kiwis.

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
dacraka
713 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2889995 22-Mar-2022 12:10
Send private message

If anyone needs to join, feel free to message me for a $100 credit referral code. Disclaimer, referee also gets a $100 credit for referring as well.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 