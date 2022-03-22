This is really cheap.
https://reolink.com/product/rlc-410/
$65 shipped at Kogan (with EOFY free shipping code from Cheapies)
$93.67 shipped at Amazon
$149 at Extreme PC excluding shipping
$169 at PB Tech excluding shipping
Dammit I'm half asleep.. @freitasm can you please move to from Offers and Wanted to Bargains and Deals
Interesting... never having had security cameras before, is there anything I need to know before I pull the trigger? Would be looking at at least 3 cameras to cover the front approach/driveway/backyard areas.
I have a POE switch, a roll of CAT6, and roof access, so that part is fine, but in terms of using the footage, I see the app, FTP to a local server, or local microSD storage are all cheap/free options. I really don't think continuous recording is worth it for me, so I would be relying on either on-demand or motion-detection.
I got a swann two pack from JB Hifi a while back. It's a wireless one and I've set up the two cameras to cover the front of the house/driveway. I would like a couple more cameras but I'm not sure I want to invest more into the swann ecosystem as I've been a bit disappointed with it but not enough to change and I think a lot of my disappointment is with the wireless cameras in general.
Pros:
- Was relatively cheap (paid $299 for two wireless cameras)
- No monthly fee (7 day free storage - monthly fee for longer period)
- App works fine
- Easy to install/setup
- Field of vision is good
Con's:
- Battery life is nowhere near claimed (60 days). I get a week at most, probably due to them being in a high traffic area. I ended up buying a couple of solar panels from Aliexpress ($35 each) which keeps the batteries topped up so I don't have to recharge them.
- 1080 quality is ok but not as sharp as some of the stuff I see shared on social media. Definitely can't zoom into someone's face.
- Motion detection is iffy - often by the time the camera wakes up and starts recording I get the courier running down the drive. Often I wonder if it's actually working at all as the two cameras field of vision overlap so I should be getting both cameras recording someone coming up the drive but often I only get one recording.
For the price I paid and easy setup I'm ok with it. The cameras are really more a deterrent anyway. I have a mate with wireless cameras and he hides them as he's worried someone will steal them or disable them if breaking in. Mine are plainly visible (although up high) and I'd rather they see the cameras and decide to move onto the next house.
I'm running a full blown enterprise grade camera server (XProtect), but that's more because I'm already running other servers at home so why not. Can't help on those other storage options sorry.
The Reolink motion detection seems to work very well when recording to SD card, but a bit patchy when to an FTP server. Disadvantage of recording to an internal card is if the camera itself is stolen, you lose the footage.
seems Aliexpress has the same version and it's free shipping via DHL only cost $35.54 as time of writing, and be mindful this rlc-410 is poe version, not the wifi one.
Thanks for the feedback all, given that I already have the infrastructure and am going to be putting wire down anyway, it seems like a PoE camera is a no-brainer. CBF dealing with WiFi and battery issues!
@RunningMan Thanks for the tip, I was thinking about setting up an FTP server on my unraid box for motion detection events only, but sounds like SD cards will be the way to go. They would be mounted high out of reach on the side of my house, so hopefully there are no roving parkcour gangs...
@YJ, I'm certainly not AliExpress savvy having never bought anything from them, but given that store only opened at the start of the month and has 0.0%, how trustworthy is it? Seem to me that paying the extra $30 for Kogan's only semi-questionable support is worth it?
Kogan for all it's flaws is an Australian company operating under Australian law (which has legislation broadly similar to our Consumer Guarantees Act). Given they operate in NZ and they are listed (as an Aussie company) on our Companies register it's probable our CGA would apply anyways. Either way, I'd take that over AliExpress for that price difference.
My experience is AliExpress will intervene and you'll get a refund if needed. There are dodgy sellers, and they'll try their luck. So avoid obvious BS because of the headache. But if the listing looks real, and there's no reason to doubt it... You basically have a money back guarantee.
Usually more expensive things like this will ship pretty quick ~10 days.
Thanks folks, just picked up 4 of them for $260 shipped from Kogan. We'll see how that goes!
I agree with both of you @Lias and @ShinyChrome, Kogan is sort of more reliable and faster delivery than Aliexpress.
However, I have bought something from Aliexpress in the past, from few $ to $100, never had any issue, the worst scenario the item not get delivered, but it's easy to get refund from Aliexpress.
Depends how fast you want to receive the item. Anyway, it's just one of the options there.
Oh don't get me wrong, I absolutely buy stuff from AliExpress and it's usually been fine, but in this particular instance I'd go with Kogan over AliExpress. I have no idea about the Reolink's in particular but I know that there has been lots of issues with IP Camera's off AliExpress having dodgy firmware etc, in the IP Camera thread somewhere there's a bunch of recommendations for one particular AliExpress store (Empire Tech from memory) so if I was going to buy from AliExpress I'd probably buy from THAT store.
Ordered 4, was going to put my crap cameras in now that I have spare POE ports after getting some used unifi switches off here, but may as well order these since the big expense is the hassle of getting the ladder out and these will be better than my tired old "1080p" cameras I pulled off the garage before the recladding happened.