ShinyChrome: Interesting... never having had security cameras before, is there anything I need to know before I pull the trigger? Would be looking at at least 3 cameras to cover the front approach/driveway/backyard areas. I have a POE switch, a roll of CAT6, and roof access, so that part is fine, but in terms of using the footage, I see the app, FTP to a local server, or local microSD storage are all cheap/free options. I really don't think continuous recording is worth it for me, so I would be relying on either on-demand or motion-detection.

I got a swann two pack from JB Hifi a while back. It's a wireless one and I've set up the two cameras to cover the front of the house/driveway. I would like a couple more cameras but I'm not sure I want to invest more into the swann ecosystem as I've been a bit disappointed with it but not enough to change and I think a lot of my disappointment is with the wireless cameras in general.

Pros:

- Was relatively cheap (paid $299 for two wireless cameras)

- No monthly fee (7 day free storage - monthly fee for longer period)

- App works fine

- Easy to install/setup

- Field of vision is good



Con's:

- Battery life is nowhere near claimed (60 days). I get a week at most, probably due to them being in a high traffic area. I ended up buying a couple of solar panels from Aliexpress ($35 each) which keeps the batteries topped up so I don't have to recharge them.

- 1080 quality is ok but not as sharp as some of the stuff I see shared on social media. Definitely can't zoom into someone's face.

- Motion detection is iffy - often by the time the camera wakes up and starts recording I get the courier running down the drive. Often I wonder if it's actually working at all as the two cameras field of vision overlap so I should be getting both cameras recording someone coming up the drive but often I only get one recording.

For the price I paid and easy setup I'm ok with it. The cameras are really more a deterrent anyway. I have a mate with wireless cameras and he hides them as he's worried someone will steal them or disable them if breaking in. Mine are plainly visible (although up high) and I'd rather they see the cameras and decide to move onto the next house.