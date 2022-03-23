Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Buy One Get One Free 365 Day Prepay Plans (Small $160, Med $250, Large $330) @ Kogan Mobile
Wakrak

955 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295353 23-Mar-2022 12:46
Send private message quote this post

Same deal was posted on here back in August, 2021. 

 

Prepay Plans

 

SMALL (365 Days | 1.5GB Per 30 Days) - $160.
MEDIUM (365 Days | 4GB Per 30 Days) - $250.
LARGE (365 Days | 15GB Per 30 Days) - $330.

 

The unique Kogan Mobile voucher included as part of this product is non transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Voucher must be purchased before 11:59pm NZST on 31/03/2022 Voucher must be redeemed before 11:59pm NZST on 30/04/2022. A Kogan Mobile SIM card is automatically included with a purchase of this plan. SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate your plan. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges. Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers or promotional offers. For information about how to use Kogan Mobile vouchers

 

 

 

 

ajw

ajw
1775 posts

Uber Geek


  #2890646 23-Mar-2022 13:00
Send private message quote this post

These are Kogan mobile ordinary retail prices.

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2890647 23-Mar-2022 13:02
Send private message quote this post

ajw:

 

These are Kogan mobile ordinary retail prices.

 

 

As this is a Buy One (at full price), Get One Free deal, that is correct

Wakrak

955 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2890699 23-Mar-2022 14:39
Send private message quote this post

 A few people are going halves on this deal over at Cheapies.

 

Might be of interest to some of you. 



ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2890716 23-Mar-2022 14:52
Send private message quote this post

I took advantage of the half-price deal at Christmas for myself and the SO, and apart from Vodafone's reception and doing occasionally funky things like dropping me back to H+ in a good reception area, it's been worth it.

 

As someone on Cheapies commented, it is a budget service though; if you are planning on getting it for someone that needs hand-holding or reassurance, be prepared to wear that.

CYaBro
3799 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2890822 23-Mar-2022 15:55
Send private message quote this post

Does Kogan mobile support wifi calling?

MaxineN
1031 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2890825 23-Mar-2022 16:00
Send private message quote this post

CYaBro: Does Kogan mobile support wifi calling?


Yes.

Just remember Vodafone's way of doing it means VoLTE is prioritized unless you have no coverage or in airplane mode.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

GSManiac
414 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2931681 19-Jun-2022 15:33
Send private message quote this post

hoping Kogan bring this deal back soon as my 12month plan expires in August.



DjShadow
3833 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2931696 19-Jun-2022 16:35
Send private message quote this post

GSManiac:

 

hoping Kogan bring this deal back soon as my 12month plan expires in August.

 

 

The offer has popped up multiple times so I think there is a high chance we will see it again, their bean counters will notice a lot of these plans will be coming up for renewal 

GSManiac
414 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2931698 19-Jun-2022 16:44
Send private message quote this post

Surely though they can’t continue with this offer. They must be losing a lot of money by offering it.

DjShadow
3833 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2932747 21-Jun-2022 19:22
Send private message quote this post

There is a deal on now with Kogan Mobile, 25% off plans and lasts while the plan is still active. Noted on cheapies also.

