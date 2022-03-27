ANglEAUT: 👹 What deal did they make to put Apple stuff on a 10% sale?

Apple occasionally run a tiered/gated sales incentive, often around this time of year, for one or two channel resellers at once, on selected products. I suspect this is what is happening here.

Essentially if you sell certain numbers of units they will rebate the reseller for all units sold (eg <500 = no rebate, 500-1000 = $100 per unit, 1000+ = $200 rebate per unit (numbers are made up to illustrate the idea)). The net effect of this is that resellers tend to use half that rebate money to offer discounts on the product to try and achieve the gated targets, and bank the other half into profit - hence you get cost + GST or 10% off or whatever the situation may be.

The risk as a reseller is you don't quite make the target you were aiming for and don't get enough rebate to cover the discounts you gave away. As a buyer/product manager this tends leads to an awkward conversation with senior leadership, ask me how I know...