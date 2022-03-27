If you were thinking of getting one of the new 14"/16" MacBook Pros then there are some pretty good deals here:
If you were thinking of getting one of the new 14"/16" MacBook Pros then there are some pretty good deals here:
👹 What deal did they make to put Apple stuff on a 10% sale?
Apple occasionally run a tiered/gated sales incentive, often around this time of year, for one or two channel resellers at once, on selected products. I suspect this is what is happening here.
Essentially if you sell certain numbers of units they will rebate the reseller for all units sold (eg <500 = no rebate, 500-1000 = $100 per unit, 1000+ = $200 rebate per unit (numbers are made up to illustrate the idea)). The net effect of this is that resellers tend to use half that rebate money to offer discounts on the product to try and achieve the gated targets, and bank the other half into profit - hence you get cost + GST or 10% off or whatever the situation may be.
The risk as a reseller is you don't quite make the target you were aiming for and don't get enough rebate to cover the discounts you gave away. As a buyer/product manager this tends leads to an awkward conversation with senior leadership, ask me how I know...
I always wondered why JB Hifi occasionally do these 10% deals on Macs, but none of the other Apple resellers do. I guess it's different retail strategies based on which retailers are able to meet their sales volume targets, and which ones are willing to take the risk that you outlined.
I think it's partly this; partly that JB Hifi are the only reseller in NZ supplied directly by Apple while other resellers were serviced via Exeed or Ingram Micro (I believe this is still the case, it was when at one point when I was in that industry); partly which resellers Apple offers the incentives to (they do have Ts & Cs attached); and partly that some resellers achieve enough volume to get the rebate when it's happening without discounting the product.
They were happy to do 12 months interest free when I went in today, unfortunately they didn't have any 14" 512GB in stock in Dunedin.
Can also save 10% on the apple education store website. They don't check for any proof of actually being a student.