Mythical Fibre — New Zealand's best little fibre provider

I don't know anything about this company but thought I'd post it here so that fellow GZ'ers can pick it apart. Domain Date Registered: 18 August 2021

Deal was posted over on Cheapies by a member of the business.

_________________________

To be eligible for this promotion you must;

be an eligible address as determined by Enable Networks Limited (we will contact you if you're not eligible)

sign up at mythical.co.nz/promo

not already have Fibre Installed at your address by Enable Fibre (“LFC") AND;

during the Promotion Period sign up to Fibre Pro Max (the “Eligible Plan”)

we will credit your account with your monthly base plan fee for a period of twelve (12) months (“Plan Credit”) months on your monthly base plan fee for as long as you stay on the same Plan. We will also provide you with a voucher code to access Spark Sport free for a period of twelve (12) and if you request it, we will arrange one of our IT Partners to contact you to arrange your InHome visit. This visit is limited to one (1) hour only. Any additional time required you will need to pay for.

Full terms and conditions

_________________________________

Comments from member of the business:

"Promotion is available at eligible addresses only (this is about 18,500 homes, or about 14% of Christchurch homes based on Stats NZ numbers)."

"We have partnered with Enable to offer this promotion, and is targeted at moving certain homes from other broadband tech to fibre."