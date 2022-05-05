JoshWright

Some quite generous savings to be had on Yubikeys for May 4th:
https://www.yubico.com/nz/store/2022/may-the-4th/
I paid 85NZD for 2x Yubikey 5Cs, which currently retail for 134NZD each at PB Tech.
Awesome thanks!
Great deal, I accidentally ordered two type C instead of A so I'll have to sell one and buy a type A but for the price it's a steal!
Cool will PM you when it arrives and we can sort out payment and delivery options for the Type A (I have two USB C NFC on the way already)
Taubin:
I'll buy the type C if you haven't sold it yet?
D'oh! I'm way to late - however they're having a Revenge of the Fifth sale - $5 off orders of $100 or more. (Use the link from the OP)
Ideally you have two devices.
One to use, the other as a backup copy...
I have two V4 currently, a USB A and a USB C. They are being replaced with the 5 NFC versions.
nomiss7:
Taubin:
Great deal, I accidentally ordered two type C instead of A so I'll have to sell one and buy a type A but for the price it's a steal!
I'll buy the type C if you haven't sold it yet?
Once they show up I'll see if we can work something out. Cheers
