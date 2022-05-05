Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
54% off Yubikey 5 and 5C Models for May 4th
JoshWright

#295922 5-May-2022 11:17
Some quite generous savings to be had on Yubikeys for May 4th:

 

https://www.yubico.com/nz/store/2022/may-the-4th/

 

I paid 85NZD for 2x Yubikey 5Cs, which currently retail for 134NZD each at PB Tech. 

mentalinc
  #2910524 5-May-2022 11:37
Awesome thanks!




Taubin
  #2910784 6-May-2022 10:28
Great deal, I accidentally ordered two type C instead of A so I'll have to sell one and buy a type A but for the price it's a steal!




mentalinc
  #2910796 6-May-2022 11:01
I accidently added a Type A to my cart if you want to grab it? @Taubin




Taubin
  #2910798 6-May-2022 11:07
mentalinc:

 

I accidently added a Type A to my cart if you want to grab it? @Taubin

 

 

 

 

We can certainly work out an exchange once they arrive! Cheers!




mentalinc
  #2910966 6-May-2022 12:52
Cool will PM you when it arrives and we can sort out payment and delivery options for the Type A (I have two USB C NFC on the way already)




nomiss7
  #2911106 6-May-2022 17:15
Taubin:

 

Great deal, I accidentally ordered two type C instead of A so I'll have to sell one and buy a type A but for the price it's a steal!

 

 

I'll buy the type C if you haven't sold it yet?

wazzageek
  #2911119 6-May-2022 17:59
D'oh!  I'm way to late - however they're having a Revenge of the Fifth sale - $5 off orders of $100 or more.  (Use the link from the OP)



mentalinc
  #2911153 6-May-2022 19:18
Ideally you have two devices.

 

One to use, the other as a backup copy...




Taubin
  #2911155 6-May-2022 19:23
I have two V4 currently, a USB A and a USB C. They are being replaced with the 5 NFC versions.




Taubin
  #2911156 6-May-2022 19:23
nomiss7:

 

Taubin:

 

Great deal, I accidentally ordered two type C instead of A so I'll have to sell one and buy a type A but for the price it's a steal!

 

 

I'll buy the type C if you haven't sold it yet?

 

 

 

 

Once they show up I'll see if we can work something out. Cheers




