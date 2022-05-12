Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsBargains and DealsFree (Kindle) - Learn Coding Basics for Kids (Python)
"Learn Coding Basics for Kids, Young Adults and People Who Are Young at Heart, With Python: Python Computer Programming Made Easy!"

 

Amazon US
Amazon AU

 

I haven't looked at this myself so don't know if its any good but Ive seen a few people on GZ ask about kid/beginner coding.

 

There is a better review than some of those on Amazon at Goodreads
"it's in the form of a reading book, where you are being spoken too and taught to code. This is done by Jack and Erik, the author's first names who created this book and are in a more illustrated, cartoon-style characters that guide you through with a little comical addition to learning of Python"

Thank you just down loaded it

It looks like it requires a subscription to be free unfortunately?

Looks like it was a short time deal and has expired.



NightStalker:

 

Looks like it was a short time deal and has expired. 

 

Regular price of AU$1.64 is not exactly going to break the bank though.

