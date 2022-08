Working on a project (a Stream Deck clone using OLED displays - https://freeyourstream.com/) and decided to get a PCB manufactured. I have used JLTPCB before and they are cheap but delivery costs to NZ were reasonably high.

Just ordered 5 PCB's today and they now have a cheap delivery option and I found a great coupon.

So 5 black PCB's (98.04 mm* 66.8 mm) delivered for USD $4.72 !!

https://jlcpcb.com/

JLCPCBTR