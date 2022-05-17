The latest magazine is #5 so this is recent'ish.
Sega Mania Issue #4 Digital Edition – Sega Mania Magazine (sega-mania.com)
Reviews:
- Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
- Landstalker
- Sonic Chaos
- Gunstar Heroes
- Sonic Spinball
- Rocket Knight Adventures
- Jurassic Park
- Shinobi III
- Cool Spot
- Sonic CD
- Mortal Kombat
- Streets of Rage II
- Jungle Strike
- Sensible Soccer/FIFA International Soccer
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist
- Star Wars
- Spider-Man: Return of the Sinister Six
- Bubsy
- Shining Force
- Zombies
- Aladdin
- Night Trap
- Madden '94/NHL '94
- Flashback
Features:
- Interview with Duncan Gutteridge
- The GamesBastard
- Sega Mania Top 10
- OGDuffy, Movies, TV, Know your Enemy, all your favourites and so much more…
84 Pages / Sega Mania Issue 4_V2.pdf (183 MB)