The latest magazine is #5 so this is recent'ish.

Sega Mania Issue #4 Digital Edition – Sega Mania Magazine (sega-mania.com)

Reviews:

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Landstalker

Sonic Chaos

Gunstar Heroes

Sonic Spinball

Rocket Knight Adventures

Jurassic Park

Shinobi III

Cool Spot

Sonic CD

Mortal Kombat

Streets of Rage II

Jungle Strike

Sensible Soccer/FIFA International Soccer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist

Star Wars

Spider-Man: Return of the Sinister Six

Bubsy

Shining Force

Zombies

Aladdin

Night Trap

Madden '94/NHL '94

Flashback

Features: