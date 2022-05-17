The latest magazine is #5 so this is recent'ish.

 

Sega Mania Issue #4 Digital Edition – Sega Mania Magazine (sega-mania.com)

 

Reviews:

 

  • Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
  • Landstalker
  • Sonic Chaos
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Sonic Spinball
  • Rocket Knight Adventures
  • Jurassic Park
  • Shinobi III
  • Cool Spot
  • Sonic CD
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Streets of Rage II
  • Jungle Strike
  • Sensible Soccer/FIFA International Soccer
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist
  • Star Wars
  • Spider-Man: Return of the Sinister Six
  • Bubsy
  • Shining Force
  • Zombies
  • Aladdin
  • Night Trap
  • Madden '94/NHL '94
  • Flashback

Features:

 

  • Interview with Duncan Gutteridge
  • The GamesBastard
  • Sega Mania Top 10
  • OGDuffy, Movies, TV, Know your Enemy, all your favourites and so much more…

    84 Pages / Sega Mania Issue 4_V2.pdf (183 MB)