Cheapest I've seen one of these. With the 20% off a $500 spend they are $439.20It's also possible to price match noel leeming or JB hifi at $529 and still get the 20% to bring it down to about $423.If you've not had a new account you can get another $10 for registering before the 20% to bring it down to $415.20.Unfortunately welcome10 doesn't seem to work on the Xbox so the $10 was the best I could get to apply.