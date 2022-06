Chromebook 4020 IPS multipoint touch 4GB $389. Excellent price for those features.I don't have this machine. I have a non touch HP 4020. It can do all the streaming services and usual internet stuff easily. It's tempting to upgrade but I like the ruggedness of the HP it gets used on every surface in the house.4020 is an excellent chip with UHD 600:Thought I'd post because I found it difficult to get something 4020 or later at a decent price in NZ. We get old models in NZ market. Plus, the covid supply chain chip shortage issues hit Chromebooks imo.