Chromebook 4020 IPS multipoint touch 4GB $389. Excellent price for those features.

https://themarket.com/nz/1-day/acer-chromebooks-and-monitors-20220615?sc=EOIDESY01&itemmid=4969&name=acer-11.6-hd-intel-n4020-4gb-ram-32gb-chromebook&sevid=6111&showModal=true

I don't have this machine. I have a non touch HP 4020. It can do all the streaming services and usual internet stuff easily. It's tempting to upgrade but I like the ruggedness of the HP it gets used on every surface in the house.

4020 is an excellent chip with UHD 600:

https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/197310/intel-celeron-processor-n4020-4m-cache-up-to-2-80-ghz.html

Thought I'd post because I found it difficult to get something 4020 or later at a decent price in NZ. We get old models in NZ market. Plus, the covid supply chain chip shortage issues hit Chromebooks imo.

Looks like there's more around now. Here's a Lenovo 4020 milspec for $399

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/lenovo-11.6-100e-2nd-gen-chromebook---intel-celeron-n4020-4gb-ram-32gb-emmc-storage---spill-resistant-keyboard---mil-std-810g-military-test-passed/N208050.html

Not touch or IPS of course, those features are not rugged.

How far into its short support life is it? 1day are known for selling ones that are old models and about to or already lost updates making them useless.




Richard rich.ms

Good point. There's no model number on that page yet to compare to Google's offical update policy:

https://support.google.com/chrome/a/answer/6220366?hl=en#zippy=%2Cacer

Maybe 2026 earliest. Without an exact model number don't know might not even be on the list.

