Chromebook 4020 IPS multipoint touch 4GB $389. Excellent price for those features.
https://themarket.com/nz/1-day/acer-chromebooks-and-monitors-20220615?sc=EOIDESY01&itemmid=4969&name=acer-11.6-hd-intel-n4020-4gb-ram-32gb-chromebook&sevid=6111&showModal=true
I don't have this machine. I have a non touch HP 4020. It can do all the streaming services and usual internet stuff easily. It's tempting to upgrade but I like the ruggedness of the HP it gets used on every surface in the house.
4020 is an excellent chip with UHD 600:
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/197310/intel-celeron-processor-n4020-4m-cache-up-to-2-80-ghz.html
Thought I'd post because I found it difficult to get something 4020 or later at a decent price in NZ. We get old models in NZ market. Plus, the covid supply chain chip shortage issues hit Chromebooks imo.