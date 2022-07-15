"OEM 256GB NVMe" - PBTech.co.nz

Spend an extra $1 and use code FREESHIP for free delivery (min. $20 spend)

Quite the popular deal over at Cheapies.

_________________________

Some notes from Cheapies:

"For any of you who are wondering what the difference is between 2242 and 2280 in terms of performance, from what I have read, 2280 form factors should have a better performance and heat dissipation if you don't mind the bigger size."

"Bought both and have received them. They seem to be Samsung variants and are brand new. Both only had 1 hour use Checked on crystalmark info. Speeds are around 1600Mbs read and 1200Mbs write."

"Mine were delivered this morning. Both of the SSDs I received are Samsung PM991a. The memory is SK hynix."