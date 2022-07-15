Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
OEM 256GB NVMe (2242 & 2280) M.2 SSD $19 ea. @ PB Tech
Wakrak

#298772 15-Jul-2022 12:33
"OEM 256GB NVMe" - PBTech.co.nz 
Spend an extra $1 and use code FREESHIP for free delivery (min. $20 spend)

 

Quite the popular deal over at Cheapies.

 

_________________________

 

Some notes from Cheapies: 

 

"For any of you who are wondering what the difference is between 2242 and 2280 in terms of performance, from what I have read, 2280 form factors should have a better performance and heat dissipation if you don't mind the bigger size."

 

"Bought both and have received them. They seem to be Samsung variants and are brand new. Both only had 1 hour use Checked on crystalmark info. Speeds are around 1600Mbs read and 1200Mbs write."

 

"Mine were delivered this morning. Both of the SSDs I received are Samsung PM991a. The memory is SK hynix."

 

 

richms
  #2942208 15-Jul-2022 13:09
Limit of 1 means that upgrading both my crapbox computers will be one getting the big one and one getting the small one for the nvme drives which is a shame.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

