https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/p/sca-sca-vehicle-positioning-hydraulic-jack-680kg/128776.html
2 for $249
I don't understand - they are selling as a 2-pack but you need 4 use them?
You don't need 4. 2 is enough to move one end of a vehicle
RunningMan:
You don't need 4. 2 is enough to move one end of a vehicle
I'd want to be able to shift something sideways without repeated front to back dolly swaps.
Note the listing is for one jack only.
to get the 2 for $249.99 deal, you need to add multiples of 2 to your cart, and a discount will be automatically added.
OR click the get deal button in the below link.
johno1234:
I don't understand - they are selling as a 2-pack but you need 4 use them?
What? You weren't intending on using them them to do this?
https://www.kapwing.com/explore/car-doing-donuts-on-cart-wheels-video-meme