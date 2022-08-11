Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RogerMellie

Master Geek


#299108 11-Aug-2022 12:58
https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/p/sca-sca-vehicle-positioning-hydraulic-jack-680kg/128776.html

 

 

 

2 for $249

Create new topic
johno1234
Master Geek


  #2953489 11-Aug-2022 13:07
I don't understand - they are selling as a 2-pack but you need 4 use them?

 

 

RunningMan
Uber Geek


  #2953514 11-Aug-2022 14:33
You don't need 4. 2 is enough to move one end of a vehicle

johno1234
Master Geek


  #2953524 11-Aug-2022 14:52
RunningMan:

 

You don't need 4. 2 is enough to move one end of a vehicle

 

 

I'd want to be able to shift something sideways without repeated front to back dolly swaps.



Scott3
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2953546 11-Aug-2022 15:52
Note the listing is for one jack only.

 

to get the 2 for $249.99 deal, you need to add multiples of 2 to your cart, and a discount will be automatically added.

 

OR click the get deal button in the below link.

 

https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/promotion?id=23WKN06-10

Scott3
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2953547 11-Aug-2022 15:53
johno1234:

 

I don't understand - they are selling as a 2-pack but you need 4 use them?

 

 

What? You weren't intending on using them them to do this?

 

https://www.kapwing.com/explore/car-doing-donuts-on-cart-wheels-video-meme

 

 

