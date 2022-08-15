Extra 10, 20 or 25% off select tools at checkout. Tick the Save an extra % when you apply this voucher box.
According to some members over at OzBargain and reviews on Mitre10, this mower is perfect for small sections.
About this item
- 1400 Watt, 37cm Cutting Width, 5 Height Settings,10m Power Cable, 40 Litre Grassbox
- Cutting and collecting in one operating mode thanks to the Bosch Powerdrive motor
- Easily adjust grass cutting height: Simply set grass length between 20 and 70 millimeter in 5 stages with the adjustable lever
- Comfortable work: Healthy working posture for every body size due to ergonomically designed ErgoFlex handles
- Easytostore: Collapse the handles and stack the grass box ontop of the mower to help save space
- Mowing close to the edge: cut close to the edge without the need to use a lawn edger thanks to the ARM 37 grass combs
Mower is $249 at Mitre10
This item might also get 3.5% cashback through CashRewards (Lawn & Garden).