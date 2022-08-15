Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wakrak

#299144 15-Aug-2022 12:04
Back again (spotted over at Cheapies).

 

Prepay Plans (kogan.com)

 

SMALL (365 Days | 1.5GB Per 30 Days) - $160.
MEDIUM (365 Days | 4GB Per 30 Days) - $250.
LARGE (365 Days | 15GB Per 30 Days) - $330.

 

Previous Geekzone discussion of this deal. 

 

  • Valid for new and existing Kogan Mobile customers.
  • Voucher needs to be purchased by the 31/8/22 but you have until the 30/9/22 to redeem.

Valid for new and existing Kogan Mobile customers. Personal use only. Offer available on Kogan Mobile Prepay SMALL, MEDIUM and LARGE 365 Day plans purchased before 11:59pm NZST 31/08/2022 unless sold out prior or extended. Not available for commercial or resale purposes. After purchasing a buy one get one free offer, customers will be sent two 365 day Kogan Mobile vouchers via email for their chosen plan. Vouchers expire at 11:59pm NZST on 30/09/2022. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Only one voucher can be used per activation or recharge. Vouchers do not stack. Vouchers cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional offers. Vouchers are not transferable for cash. The full amount of each Plan must be paid upon activation, recharge or purchase of a voucher. A Kogan Mobile SIM card must be ordered from https://www.kogan.com/nz/ or https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/ before a Prepaid Plan can be activated. SIM delivery takes up to 10 working days, after which you can activate your Plan.

Wakrak

  #2954844 15-Aug-2022 12:17
I'm keen to go halves on a large plan with someone. $330 /2 = $165 ea. 

 

I already have a Kogan simcard. 

backfiah
  #2954845 15-Aug-2022 12:18
Happy to go half! :) Also have a SIM already. Mine expires on 5th September so great timing. 

Wakrak

  #2954846 15-Aug-2022 12:20
backfiah:

 

Happy to go half! :) Also have a SIM already. Mine expires on 5th September so great timing. 

 

 

Cool, I'll send you a message. 



gjm

gjm
  #2954853 15-Aug-2022 12:40
can anyone confirm if you can use eSIMs with Kogan? 




Wakrak

  #2954856 15-Aug-2022 12:49
gjm:

 

can anyone confirm if you can use eSIMs with Kogan? 

 

 

I don't think so. The Australian version has it, but I can't find anything eSim related with Kogan NZ. I could be wrong though. 

networkn
  #2954857 15-Aug-2022 12:59
I got a medium plan for my son and MIL last time they offered it, which must be just about a year now, can I renew again under this system?

 

 

Wakrak

  #2954858 15-Aug-2022 13:01
networkn:

 

I got a medium plan for my son and MIL last time they offered it, which must be just about a year now, can I renew again under this system?

 

 

I think so, yes. 

 

  • Valid for new and existing Kogan Mobile customers.

 

 

 



Wakrak

  #2954862 15-Aug-2022 13:36
Alternative links (website playing up)

 

SMALL (365 Days | 1.5GB Per 30 Days) - $160(kogan.com)
MEDIUM (365 Days | 4GB Per 30 Days) - $250(kogan.com)
LARGE (365 Days | 15GB Per 30 Days) - $330(kogan.com)

