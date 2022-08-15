Back again (spotted over at Cheapies).

Prepay Plans (kogan.com)

SMALL (365 Days | 1.5GB Per 30 Days) - $160.

MEDIUM (365 Days | 4GB Per 30 Days) - $250.

LARGE (365 Days | 15GB Per 30 Days) - $330.

Previous Geekzone discussion of this deal.

Valid for new and existing Kogan Mobile customers.

Voucher needs to be purchased by the 31/8/22 but you have until the 30/9/22 to redeem.

Valid for new and existing Kogan Mobile customers. Personal use only. Offer available on Kogan Mobile Prepay SMALL, MEDIUM and LARGE 365 Day plans purchased before 11:59pm NZST 31/08/2022 unless sold out prior or extended. Not available for commercial or resale purposes. After purchasing a buy one get one free offer, customers will be sent two 365 day Kogan Mobile vouchers via email for their chosen plan. Vouchers expire at 11:59pm NZST on 30/09/2022. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Only one voucher can be used per activation or recharge. Vouchers do not stack. Vouchers cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional offers. Vouchers are not transferable for cash. The full amount of each Plan must be paid upon activation, recharge or purchase of a voucher. A Kogan Mobile SIM card must be ordered from https://www.kogan.com/nz/ or https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/ before a Prepaid Plan can be activated. SIM delivery takes up to 10 working days, after which you can activate your Plan.