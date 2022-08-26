Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb

neb

#299295 26-Aug-2022 20:48
The 4Ah batteries are normally $99 each and when they're on special at $49 it's the black Aldi-price-match ones, these are the full-price red ones with a charger at just slightly more for two plus charger than a single battery normally costs.

dacraka
  #2960028 26-Aug-2022 20:52
What’s the link?

reven
  #2960029 26-Aug-2022 20:52
link?

pih

pih
  #2960030 26-Aug-2022 20:57
Nice, I don't see that in the Powerpass app, is that a pre-packaged product, or was it a combo deal? Which store did you see it in?



neb

neb

  #2960031 26-Aug-2022 20:58
walk://your_local_bunnings/entrance_to_tools_section.

 

 

It's not on the web site, you need to visit your local Bunnings. The two I was in today both had them piled up at the entrance to the tools section.

 

 

neb

neb

  #2960032 26-Aug-2022 20:59
pih: Nice, I don't see that in the Powerpass app, is that a pre-packaged product, or was it a combo deal? Which store did you see it in?

 

 

I was in Westgate and Constellation, both Auckland, but given that both stores had it I assume it's a general deal for all, or at least many, stores. That's why I posted the info here, it doesn't seem to be advertised anywhere.

 

 

Edited to add: It's two of these and one of these.

pih

pih
  #2960033 26-Aug-2022 21:00
Ooo, found it in the Powerpass app, Item 0370066

