ForumsBargains and Deals300 bonus Flybuys on a new monthly Disney+ subscription ($1.99 first month / $12.99 thereafter) @ Flybuys
Wakrak

1004 posts

Uber Geek


#299448 8-Sep-2022 20:34
300 bonus Flybuys on a new monthly Disney+ subscription*

 

Get your first month of Disney+ for only $1.99 and collect 300 bonus Flybuys, when you sign up for a new monthly Disney+ subscription via Flybuys before 2:59PM (NZST) on 20 September 2022.*

 

After the first month, your Disney+ subscription auto-renews on a monthly basis at the then monthly price (currently $12.99 per month), unless cancelled prior. Eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply.*

 

_______________

 

How to sign up via Flybuys

 

1) Click the ‘Sign up now’ button below to access the Flybuys Disney+ Day offer site.
2) Enter your Flybuys member number and click ‘Continue’. (Your 16-digit Flybuys member number starts with 6014 and is on the back of your Flybuys card).
3) From here, you will be directed to the Disney+ site to sign up for a new monthly Disney+ subscription.
4) If eligible, you'll be allocated your 300 bonus Flybuys to your account within 25 days of offer end date.
5)Flybuys bonus points offer valid for eligible new or returning monthly Disney+ subscribers only who sign up to a new monthly subscription via Flybuys before 2:59 PM (NZST) on Tues 20 Sep 2022. Eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply.*

 

_______________

 

Offer valid only for eligible new and returning Disney+ subscribers with a Flybuys account. Existing subscribers to Disney+ will not be eligible for the offer. To subscribe to Disney+ and create a new Disney+ account, you must be over 18+ years old, a New Zealand resident, and must provide valid payment details (credit card or PayPal account) to facilitate the renewal payment after the initial monthly Disney+ subscription expires.

 

Eligible subscribers must be based in New Zealand at time of signing up and must access the Flybuys Disney+ website geolocated to New Zealand, via the Flybuys Disney+ Day email (eDM), or through associated Flybuys Disney+ Day advertisements. Cancelled, reactivated, or renewed current subscriptions will not be eligible to participate in this offer.

 

300 bonus Flybuys will be earned for a single, one-off sign-up to a new monthly Disney+ subscription by eligible subscribers in New Zealand, between 7:00pm (NZST) on Thu 8 Sep 2022 and 2:59pm (NZST) on Tuesday 20 Sep 2022. If eligible, one-off allocation of bonus Flybuys will be credited to your account within 25 days of the offer end date.

 

Bonus Flybuys under this offer may only be earned once per eligible Flybuys member and you acknowledge and agree that any attempts to redeem bonus Flybuys under this offer more than once, will be ineligible and the offer will not be applied to any subsequent attempts to redeem such bonus Flybuys.

 

To claim the Disney+ subscription and bonus Flybuys offer, you must click the “Sign up now” button in the Flybuys Disney+ Day offer email (eDM), or through associated Flybuys Disney+ Day advertisements, where you will be taken to the Flybuys Disney+ Day offer site. You must enter your Flybuys member number and click “Continue” and then sign up for a new monthly Disney+ subscription.

 

If you sign up to a new monthly Disney+ subscription under this offer, after your first month, your monthly Disney+ subscription will continue to be automatically renewed for ongoing monthly periods from the next monthly billing date at the then-current monthly retail price (currently NZD $12.99 (incl. GST/month) unless cancelled prior to renewal. You will not be eligible for the bonus Flybuys upon subsequent renewals.

Wakrak

1004 posts

Uber Geek


  #2964834 8-Sep-2022 20:40
First spotted on Cheapies.

 

 

josephhinvest
1473 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2964851 8-Sep-2022 21:18
I did this last time it came around and never got the fly buys points.

Cheers,
Joseph

Wakrak

1004 posts

Uber Geek


  #2964858 8-Sep-2022 21:35
josephhinvest: I did this last time it came around and never got the fly buys points.

Cheers,
Joseph

 

Same thing happened to a lot of people on Cheapies 

 

People who emailed/called Flybuys about it eventually got their points.

