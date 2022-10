Just received:

To inform Kiwis and help protect them from airbourne pollutants and nasties in the home, raise awareness about indoor air pollution and encourage those who own a purifier to check their filters*, Dyson is offering owners a complimentary filter. Post a snap of the filter with #DysonDirtyFilter on Instagram or Facebook, tag @Dyson_ANZ and #DysonDirtyFilter. Once posted, complete this form here (T&Cs apply) and a replacement will be made available.