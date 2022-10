Hi GZ,

Just thought I'd share some info that I stumbled across. I'm not sure if this is common knowledge, but you can get three months free for Apple Music via the Shazam app.



For those that aren't aware, Shazam is a music identifying app which listens to, and provides the song/artist/lyric details on the fly. It's really handy.



Shazam offers a link within the app to try Apple Music free for three months, even if you've previously subscribed . See this link for more details.