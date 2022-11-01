https://www.smithscity.co.nz/computers-and-phones/mobile-phones/smart-watches/huawei-watch-fit-graphite-black-9065141
this is the cheapest you can buy it in NZ most places it is around $200 and higher. They also have the pink colour.
JB HiFi has the Huawei Sport GT2 for $149 on clearance I think:
https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/health-fitness-wearables/huawei/huawei-gt2-sport-smart-watch-42mmblack/414031/