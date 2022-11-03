Twitch + Xbox: Sub to streamers and get PC Game Pass | Twitch Blog

Sometimes you’ve gotta mix it up. Whether it’s playing a new title on release day or throwing it back to a classic for all the nostalgia feels, it’s crucial to have that game library available when you want it. So, we want to help. For a limited time, we’re teaming up with Xbox to provide a PC Game Pass trial when you support Twitch streamers with subscriptions! From November 3 at 10 AM PT until November 11 at 3 PM PT, you’ll get 3 months of PC Game Pass (valid for new Game Pass members only) when you purchase two new Twitch subs and/or gift subs.