#302164 3-Nov-2022 16:45
Twitch + Xbox: Sub to streamers and get PC Game Pass | Twitch Blog

 

 

Sometimes you’ve gotta mix it up. Whether it’s playing a new title on release day or throwing it back to a classic for all the nostalgia feels, it’s crucial to have that game library available when you want it. So, we want to help. For a limited time, we’re teaming up with Xbox to provide a PC Game Pass trial when you support Twitch streamers with subscriptions! From November 3 at 10 AM PT until November 11 at 3 PM PT, you’ll get 3 months of PC Game Pass  (valid for new Game Pass members only) when you purchase two new Twitch subs and/or gift subs.

 




  #2991611 3-Nov-2022 16:51
Title says "Twitter + Xbox"

  #2991614 3-Nov-2022 16:58
Fixed, thanks. Maybe Musk will start giving away their Twitter $8 subs if you subscribe to someone's Twitch too?

 

/joke




