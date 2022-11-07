Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Free - two months of Apple TV+ (new and qualified returning subscribers only)
#302199 7-Nov-2022 09:25
I mentioned this offer in a recent Apple TV thread.

 

http://redeem.apple.com/atvselena-pty 

 

New and qualified returning subscribers only. This is a promotional code and is not for resale, has no cash value, and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Valid only where Apple TV+ is available. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Apple TV+ renews at your region’s price per month after the promotion until canceled. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms for your country at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/ww/. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Minimum age required depending on your country. Must be in the country that matches the store front on which you are redeeming the code. Compatible products and services required.

 

 

  #2992840 7-Nov-2022 09:27
Also, if you have a PS4/5 and have yet to take advantage of the 3/6 months of Apple TV for free offer, the offer is still available (until 1 August, 2023).

 

Apple TV+ offers | Free trials on PS5 and PS4 | PlayStation (New Zealand)

