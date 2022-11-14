Spotted this deal on OzBargain last week and gave it a go. Voucher just arrived in my inbox.

Mailing list | eBay.com.au

Need to go here> click Edit in Marketing subscriptions > and enable General email promotions

Voucher issued to account within 3 days.

Term & conditions

This offer entitles Eligible Users to an eBay voucher valued at $10 (“Voucher”) when they enable “General email promotions” in their Communications Preferences (available in their account settings) before the end of the Offer Period. You are entitled to receive 1 Voucher for each 12 month period, which commences on the date you receive an email containing the Voucher, during the Offer Period. For example, if you received a Voucher on 5 November 2022, you will be eligible to receive another Voucher if you successfully meet the conditions on and from 6 November 2023, as long as it is still within the Offer Period.

Credit: UosdwisRDewoh