Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and Deals50% off Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plans (Small $80, Medium $125, Large $165) @ Kogan Mobile
Wakrak

1055 posts

Uber Geek


#302370 18-Nov-2022 11:36
Send private message

Shop for kogan mobile

 

$80 SMALL plan: 1.5GB/30 days, unlimited calls and text
$125 MEDIUM plan: 4GB/30 days, unlimited calls and text
$165 LARGE plan: 15GB/30 days, unlimited calls and text

 

Free SIM card and free shipping. The voucher code will be emailed and can be used with an existing SIM if preferred.

 

Offer is valid for new and existing Kogan Mobile customers. Available on plans purchased before 11:59pm NZDT 30/11/2022 unless sold out prior or extended. Voucher must be redeemed by 11:59pm NZDT on 31/12/2022. Full terms and conditions at https://www.koganmobile.co.nz/

 

Spotted on Cheapies

Create new topic
Wakrak

1055 posts

Uber Geek


  #2997916 18-Nov-2022 11:40
Send private message quote this post

Last Kogan deal posted on Geekzone

 

Buy One Get One Free 365 Day Prepay Plans (Small 1.5GB $160, Med 4GB $250, Large 15GB $330) @ Kogan Mobile (geekzone.co.nz)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 