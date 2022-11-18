Shop for kogan mobile

$80 SMALL plan: 1.5GB/30 days, unlimited calls and text

$125 MEDIUM plan: 4GB/30 days, unlimited calls and text

$165 LARGE plan: 15GB/30 days, unlimited calls and text

Free SIM card and free shipping. The voucher code will be emailed and can be used with an existing SIM if preferred.

Offer is valid for new and existing Kogan Mobile customers. Available on plans purchased before 11:59pm NZDT 30/11/2022 unless sold out prior or extended. Voucher must be redeemed by 11:59pm NZDT on 31/12/2022. Full terms and conditions at https://www.koganmobile.co.nz/

