Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsFree Shipping at Rockshop & JB Hi-Fi (28th), Briscoes, Rebel Sport, Torpedo7 & Noel Leeming (28th & 29th)
Wakrak

1066 posts

Uber Geek


#302502 28-Nov-2022 09:37
Send private message

JB Hi-Fi
Free delivery on all online orders. Today only - Mon 28th Nov

 

Rockshop
'With 15% off this Cyber Monday, do not miss your opportunity for a hi-tech deal at a low-fi price on Guitars, Drums, Piano & Keys, Recording, Live Production and DJ Gear. PLUS we’ll pick up the cost of shipping so you can get on with playing and making the music.'

 

Briscoes
Free delivery on all orders + $10 off $50 spend (account required): WEL-VONB22RJDF

 

Rebel Sport
Free delivery on all orders + $10 off $50 spend (account required): WEL-VONR22SJ7T

Torpedo7
Cyber Monday offer: free delivery on small sized items. Ends Tuesday.

 

Noel Leeming
Free delivery on small items in local regions when you purchase on 28/11/2022 or 29/11/2022 online only. A single order consisting of a combination of small and large items will only be charged at the large rate.

Create new topic
Wakrak

1066 posts

Uber Geek


  #3002458 28-Nov-2022 09:37
Send private message quote this post

Credit: Cheapies

 

Free shipping with $20 spend at PB Tech

Create new topic





News and reviews »

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 